Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Pixel Fold Just Officially Arrived Out of Nowhere

A folding phone engineered by Google.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
The first official Pixel Fold image.
Google

In a surprise turn of events and ahead of its annual I/O event next week, Google just officially unveiled the all-new Pixel Fold, huge bezels and all. While we’ve seen countless leaks over the last few weeks, we’ll finally learn more on May 10th.

As rumors suggested, Google is finally making a folding phone. It’ll take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, albeit in a shorter and wider form factor, complete with Google’s impressive cameras and more.

Unfortunately, all we received from Google today is a teaser GIF and a sign-up page saying “the Pixel is open” to learn more once the time comes. We get a good glance at the design, hinge, speaker grills, and the rumored 7.6-inch screen on the inside. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice it has rather large bezels, especially compared to the competition.

Google Pixel Fold: Everything We Know So Far
RELATEDGoogle Pixel Fold: Everything We Know So Far

Previous reports suggest that Google’s new Pixel Fold will pack a high-end 5.8-inch screen on the outside that’s fully functional. Then, it’ll fold open to a stunning 7.6-inch Quad-HD display that’s more of a tablet factor than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We’re hearing the Pixel Fold will run on Google’s latest Tensor G2 processor, pack tons of RAM and storage, and reportedly “have the most durable hinge on a foldable.” I’m hopeful the software experience can keep up with the hardware.

As for pricing, we’ve consistently heard that it’ll arrive later this year with a price tag that exceeds $1,700, which is in line with the $1,799 starting price for Samsung’s best foldable. In closing, while Google confirmed we’d all be learning more on May 10th, we’re not sure if it’ll be released alongside the new Pixel 7a or later this year with Android 14.

via Google

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »