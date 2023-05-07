Firefox Bought the Best Amazon Fake Review Spotter

Have you ever stumbled upon a random item on Amazon only to be amazed that it has thousands of 5-star reviews and wondered if it’s a scam? It’s a common problem that Fakespot can detect, and now that detection software is headed to Mozilla’s Firefox browser.

This week we learned that Mozilla (who makes Firefox) had acquired Fakespot, which uses AI to detect patterns and fake reviews and easily sniffs out other scams related to online shopping.

Fakespot is one of the best tools around, and soon it’ll be better than ever and likely integrated directly into Firefox. In a blog post, Fakespot said, “We are joining a company that develops one of the most popular browsers in the world in Firefox with a lineage that dates back to the origins of the internet. In Mozilla, we have found a partner that shares a similar mission as to what the future of the internet should look like, where the convergence of trust, privacy, and security play an imperative part of our digital experiences.”

Anyone can easily add Fakespot’s extension for Chrome, Firefox, iOS, or Android, which has an overlay on popular e-commerce sites to help find shady reviews. Some popular sites that Fakespot works on are Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, Sephora, Shopify, Walmart, and more.

Fakespot will spit out a “corrected” star rating for a product after considering and filtering out fake reviews, plus a grade of A-F, which helps buyers make more informed decisions or know whether they should trust a seller. Now, it looks like all those AI smarts are headed to Mozilla.

We understand that the Fakespot browser extensions and mobile apps will remain available to users. However, with the help of Mozilla, the service will become more robust and get new features exclusive to Firefox.