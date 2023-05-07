Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft Teams Up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to Promote STEM

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft’s Zune has been officially dead for over a decade. The company discontinued the MP3 player back in 2012. But it’s coming back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this weekend with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Microsoft is using the opportunity to promote STEM learning.

In the final moments of the last Guardians movie, released in 2017, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord received a Zune to replace his destroyed cassette tape Walkman. Retro tech and music are a big theme in this film series, so it made sense to give Star-Lord an obsolete piece of tech that played more contemporary music.

Star-Lord’s Zune also appeared in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, Microsoft never attempted to capitalize on the Zune’s presence in those films. Likely because it would be silly to try to sell a product that was discontinued.

However, that’s changing with the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. This past week, Microsoft released a Guardians-themed video featuring the Zune playing music as the heroes of the film and real-life astronauts handing off the device to each other. At the end of the 45-second spot, Microsoft directs viewers to Zune.net, where they can participate in the Azure Space challenge.

The 7 Best STEM and Coding Toys of 2022
RELATEDThe 7 Best STEM and Coding Toys of 2022

Azure Space seeks to promote learning what it calls the “space industry.” It offers several modules to instruct visitors on the current state of the space industry and its key players. Visitors can complete modules about cloud computing in space, 3D printing, networking services, data roles, analytics, and more. You may not learn how to be an astronaut, but Azure Space provides what could be the first step toward a job in space for many users.

So, what started as a gag in a science fiction comedy movie may turn out to be a tool to recruit essential people into the space industry. Not a bad fate for a product that couldn’t beat the iPod.

Source: Microsoft

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »