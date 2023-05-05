Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Great Deal: Snag a New DeWalt Drill for Under $80

That shelf isn't going to fix itself.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Dewalt drill and charger combo
DeWalt / Lowe’s

With the warmer summer months almost here, now’s the time to start on those DIY projects around the house you’ve been putting off. A great way to get started is with affordable DeWalt power tools like this drill for under $80 at Amazon.

DeWalt is a household name that makes some of the best power tools around. Right now, you can get the DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX 1/2-inch Cordless Power Drill from Amazon for only $77, which is 34% off and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Why You Should Own an Impact Wrench
RELATEDWhy You Should Own an Impact Wrench

It doesn’t come with a battery though, so hopefully, you already own a few DeWalt tools. If not, we found another deal that’s only a few bucks more and perfect for beginners. Lowe’s has a similar DeWalt 20V cordless drill/driver combo with a battery, charger, and carry case for only $99. That’s nearly 40% off and will be available at this new low price until early August.

And if you don’t have a Lowe’s nearby, the same type of package is also available from Amazon for $99, which could be a better route for some.

Power tools go on sale all the time, and with so many models, it can be hard to tell what’s worth buying. That said, anything from DeWalt comes with a limited three-year warranty, so grab one today and get to work.

Unfortunately, Amazon doesn’t mention when these deals expire, so you’ll have to be quick before things end. However, you can always count on Lowe’s for a combo or two. Grab yours from the links below.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless 1/2-inch Drill

Get a new DeWALT drill at a big discount in time for late spring and early summer jobs around the house.

Amazon

$75.99
$119.00 Save 36%

DEWALT 20V BRUSHLESS Compact Drill/Driver Kit

If you're looking for a solid DeWALT power tool combo kit, this is for you. Get a DeWalt drill, battery, charger, and carry case all for one low price.

Shop

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »