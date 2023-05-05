Great Deal: Snag a New DeWalt Drill for Under $80

With the warmer summer months almost here, now’s the time to start on those DIY projects around the house you’ve been putting off. A great way to get started is with affordable DeWalt power tools like this drill for under $80 at Amazon.

DeWalt is a household name that makes some of the best power tools around. Right now, you can get the DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX 1/2-inch Cordless Power Drill from Amazon for only $77, which is 34% off and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

It doesn’t come with a battery though, so hopefully, you already own a few DeWalt tools. If not, we found another deal that’s only a few bucks more and perfect for beginners. Lowe’s has a similar DeWalt 20V cordless drill/driver combo with a battery, charger, and carry case for only $99. That’s nearly 40% off and will be available at this new low price until early August.

And if you don’t have a Lowe’s nearby, the same type of package is also available from Amazon for $99, which could be a better route for some.

Power tools go on sale all the time, and with so many models, it can be hard to tell what’s worth buying. That said, anything from DeWalt comes with a limited three-year warranty, so grab one today and get to work.

Unfortunately, Amazon doesn’t mention when these deals expire, so you’ll have to be quick before things end. However, you can always count on Lowe’s for a combo or two. Grab yours from the links below.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless 1/2-inch Drill Get a new DeWALT drill at a big discount in time for late spring and early summer jobs around the house.