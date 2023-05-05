Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla’s New Model S Plaid Track Package Gets You a 200MPH EV

But don't call it a 10-second car.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Model S Plaid track package
Tesla

Tesla has just unveiled an all-new Model S Plaid “Track Package” with upgraded components that help owners unlock the electric vehicle’s mind-boggling top speed of 200 mph.

Here's How Tesla's "Drag Strip Mode" Works
RELATEDHere's How Tesla's "Drag Strip Mode" Works

The Tesla Model S is already incredibly fast, but when Elon Musk announced an even quicker Plaid edition in 2021, he promised the EV could reach speeds of 200 miles per hour. However, once it started shipping many realized it topped out around 164mph, as going any higher required upgraded brakes, fluids, and other changes, not to mention better wheels.

It turns out Tesla added a software limit on the vehicle to prevent those types of speeds. Eventually, the automaker released a “track mode” and “drag strip mode,” making the car even quicker. This summer, it’ll be an option right from the Tesla shop.

This summer, buyers can upgrade any Model S Plaid order to the track package for an additional $15,000 with a carbon ceramic brake kit and several enhancements or spend $20,000 for the brake kit and upgraded wheels and tires optimized for performance.

Yes, that’s $20,000 on top of the already ludicrous $107k or so you’ll have to fork out for the Plaid edition of Tesla’s fancy luxury sedan. It’s worth noting that Tesla has offered the carbon ceramic brake kit for a while, but now it’ll be an option directly from the factory for those interested.

If you have the need for speed and a deep wallet, the Model S Plaid Track Package will be available to order starting in June.

via InsideEVs

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »