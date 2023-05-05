Tesla’s New Model S Plaid Track Package Gets You a 200MPH EV

Tesla has just unveiled an all-new Model S Plaid “Track Package” with upgraded components that help owners unlock the electric vehicle’s mind-boggling top speed of 200 mph.

The Tesla Model S is already incredibly fast, but when Elon Musk announced an even quicker Plaid edition in 2021, he promised the EV could reach speeds of 200 miles per hour. However, once it started shipping many realized it topped out around 164mph, as going any higher required upgraded brakes, fluids, and other changes, not to mention better wheels.

It turns out Tesla added a software limit on the vehicle to prevent those types of speeds. Eventually, the automaker released a “track mode” and “drag strip mode,” making the car even quicker. This summer, it’ll be an option right from the Tesla shop.

Model S Plaid track pack coming soon pic.twitter.com/a2YtxnVu22 — Tesla (@Tesla) May 4, 2023

This summer, buyers can upgrade any Model S Plaid order to the track package for an additional $15,000 with a carbon ceramic brake kit and several enhancements or spend $20,000 for the brake kit and upgraded wheels and tires optimized for performance.

Yes, that’s $20,000 on top of the already ludicrous $107k or so you’ll have to fork out for the Plaid edition of Tesla’s fancy luxury sedan. It’s worth noting that Tesla has offered the carbon ceramic brake kit for a while, but now it’ll be an option directly from the factory for those interested.

If you have the need for speed and a deep wallet, the Model S Plaid Track Package will be available to order starting in June.