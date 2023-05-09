You Can Finally Use Final Cut Pro on Your iPad

This week, Apple announced that it is bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways anywhere they go. The apps are designed to offer powerful features that take full advantage of the iPad’s touch interface.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a new touch interface and intuitive tools that unlock new workflows for video creators. The new jog wheel makes editing more accessible than ever, allowing editors to interact with content in entirely new ways. They can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger. With Live Drawing, editors can draw and write directly on video content using the Apple Pencil. On the iPad Pro with M2, the Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for editors to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen. Creators can view and edit stunning HDR video and accurately apply color grades using Reference Mode.

Logic Pro for iPad combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments, interact naturally with controls, and navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, making it easy to shape sounds quickly. Users can capture voice or instrument recordings with the built-in mics on iPad. Editors can turn virtually any space into a recording studio with five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro. Creators can also make precision edits, draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilize key commands that speed up production.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said, “We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places. With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for iPad’s portability, performance, and touch-first interface, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad will be available by subscription for $4.99 a month or $49 per year. You can install the apps on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th or 6th Generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd or 4th Generation), and iPad Air (5th Generation) with iPadOS 16.4 or later. They will be available on the App Store starting Tuesday, May 23.