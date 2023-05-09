Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Review: A Studio Classic That Still Holds Up
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

You Can Finally Use Final Cut Pro on Your iPad

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A man using Final Cut Pro on an iPad outdoors
Apple

This week, Apple announced that it is bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways anywhere they go. The apps are designed to offer powerful features that take full advantage of the iPad’s touch interface.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a new touch interface and intuitive tools that unlock new workflows for video creators. The new jog wheel makes editing more accessible than ever, allowing editors to interact with content in entirely new ways. They can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger. With Live Drawing, editors can draw and write directly on video content using the Apple Pencil. On the iPad Pro with M2, the Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for editors to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen. Creators can view and edit stunning HDR video and accurately apply color grades using Reference Mode.

1 of 6
Final Cut Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Final Cut Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Final Cut Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Final Cut Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Final Cut Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Final Cut Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5
Navigate to Slide Number 6

Logic Pro for iPad combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments, interact naturally with controls, and navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, making it easy to shape sounds quickly. Users can capture voice or instrument recordings with the built-in mics on iPad. Editors can turn virtually any space into a recording studio with five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro. Creators can also make precision edits, draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilize key commands that speed up production.

1 of 6
Logic Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Logic Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Logic Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Logic Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Logic Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Logic Pro running on an iPad
Apple
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5
Navigate to Slide Number 6
The 6 Best iPad Keyboards of 2023
RELATEDThe 6 Best iPad Keyboards of 2023

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said, “We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places. With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for iPad’s portability, performance, and touch-first interface, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad will be available by subscription for $4.99 a month or $49 per year. You can install the apps on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th or 6th Generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd or 4th Generation), and iPad Air (5th Generation) with iPadOS 16.4 or later. They will be available on the App Store starting Tuesday, May 23.

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »