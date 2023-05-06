Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Google’s Bard AI Might Invade Your Phone Soon

Hey Bard, please help me with my math homework.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

Google logo at the CES 2023 booth
Justin Duino / Review Geek

It’s only a matter of time before artificial intelligence (AI), or at least a form of it, is everywhere. While Microsoft’s Bing already has AI and ChatGPT built-in, now it looks like Google’s Bard AI bot is about to invade our smartphones.

Google’s Bard is a generative AI tool launched as a public preview in March, similar to ChatGPT and other AI smarts. You can use it on your phone by joining the waitlist, getting accepted, and visiting the dedicated Bard AI website.

AI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence
RELATEDAI Isn't Really Artificial Intelligence

It’s not all that user-friendly yet and makes a lot of mistakes, but according to 9to5Google, the search giant is working on a Bard AI widget that’ll take over our smartphones. We’re expecting a lot of AI announcements from Google’s annual I/O developers event next week, including AI integration with ChromeOS, Gmail, Google Docs, and more.

An APK teardown by 9to5Google found evidence that Google is working on deeply integrating more AI into our Android smartphones, and that includes an easy-access Bard widget. We’re unsure if this will be a part of the Google Search app, Google Assistant, or a dedicated Bard AI application. Having a Bard widget right on the home screen sure sounds helpful.

Additionally, the report mentions that the Bard AI tool might arrive as an exclusive for Google’s Pixel phones, at least initially, then eventually arrive for more devices in the coming months.

There’s a good chance Google will unveil a bunch of Bard AI stuff at its event next week, not to mention integration into Android 14, which arrives later this summer. Considering Bard is still only available to those invited to the preview, having a Pixel phone may jump you to the top of the list.

Either way, there’s a good chance that by the end of the year, Bard will be readily available on most Android smartphones.

via 9to5Google

