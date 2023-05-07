LEGO Disney Villain Icon Set Gives Love to the Bad Guys

If you’re a fan of LEGO and Disney, you’ll love the two new sets unveiled this week to help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. We’re getting a new collection of our favorite characters, along with an awesome Villain Icons build, because everyone loves a good bad guy.

First up is the new LEGO Disney Villain Icons, which, as you can see above, are readymade for any shelf. The 1,540-piece kit will have you assemble brick-by-brick an old VHS case for Disney’s Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty, as well as the physical VHS ‘tape’ of its hit movie The Little Mermaid. I don’t know about you, but this set looks fantastic.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice the Beaty and the Beast book, a Queen of Hearts playing card deck from Alice in Wonderland, and the famous poison Apple from Snow White.

And if that wasn’t enough already, we’re also getting Captain Hook’s pocket watch from Peter Pan and four little villain character minifigures.

When you open the top of the VHS tape, you’ll find a hidden collection of images from the movie, which is a nice little touch. The new Villain Icons set will be available starting June 1st for $129.

Then, LEGO also released a fun little selection of fan-favorite characters at a more wallet-friendly $45 price tag, and it’s available for pre-order right now. The four pairs (eight characters) will complement any LEGO set, but especially Disney items.

Disney movie fans and kids will absolutely love these little guys. The set only includes 553 bricks, but they’re easy enough to put together that it has an age rating of 6 and up.

I’m sure I don’t need to name the characters for anyone, but just in case, you’ll get Lumiere and Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana, Nemo and Squirt from Finding Nemo, along with Meeko and Percy from Pocahontas.

Each character has moving arms and is posable and comes with a connectable display stand. Just like the Villains above, it’ll start shipping on June 1st. Grab both from the links below.

LEGO Disney Duos Character Set Get eight of your favorite Disney characters from Nemo, Pua, and more in LEGO form, all for only $45.