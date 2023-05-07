Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LEGO Disney Villain Icon Set Gives Love to the Bad Guys

Two LEGO sets you won't want to miss.

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 2 min read
LEGO Disney Villain Icon set.
LEGO

If you’re a fan of LEGO and Disney, you’ll love the two new sets unveiled this week to help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. We’re getting a new collection of our favorite characters, along with an awesome Villain Icons build, because everyone loves a good bad guy.

First up is the new LEGO Disney Villain Icons, which, as you can see above, are readymade for any shelf. The 1,540-piece kit will have you assemble brick-by-brick an old VHS case for Disney’s Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty, as well as the physical VHS ‘tape’ of its hit movie The Little Mermaid. I don’t know about you, but this set looks fantastic.

Build Your Disney Dreams With These LEGO Sets
RELATEDBuild Your Disney Dreams With These LEGO Sets

Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice the Beaty and the Beast book, a Queen of Hearts playing card deck from Alice in Wonderland, and the famous poison Apple from Snow White.

And if that wasn’t enough already, we’re also getting Captain Hook’s pocket watch from Peter Pan and four little villain character minifigures.

LEGO Villain set
LEGO

When you open the top of the VHS tape, you’ll find a hidden collection of images from the movie, which is a nice little touch. The new Villain Icons set will be available starting June 1st for $129.

Then, LEGO also released a fun little selection of fan-favorite characters at a more wallet-friendly $45 price tag, and it’s available for pre-order right now. The four pairs (eight characters) will complement any LEGO set, but especially Disney items.

LEGO Disney Duos character set.
LEGO

Disney movie fans and kids will absolutely love these little guys. The set only includes 553 bricks, but they’re easy enough to put together that it has an age rating of 6 and up.

I’m sure I don’t need to name the characters for anyone, but just in case, you’ll get Lumiere and Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana, Nemo and Squirt from Finding Nemo, along with Meeko and Percy from Pocahontas.

Each character has moving arms and is posable and comes with a connectable display stand. Just like the Villains above, it’ll start shipping on June 1st. Grab both from the links below.

LEGO Disney Duos Character Set

Get eight of your favorite Disney characters from Nemo, Pua, and more in LEGO form, all for only $45.

Shop

LEGO Disney Villain Icons Build Set

The latest LEGO Disney set puts the villains front and center. You'll absolutely love this build for $129.

Shop
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »