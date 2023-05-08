This Must-Have Meta Quest 2 Charging Dock Is Half Off

The Meta Quest 2 is arguably one of the messiest gaming devices of all time. If you want to keep your VR experience tidy and convenient, you’ll need a product like the Anker Meta Quest 2 charging dock—thankfully, this product is currently at a deep discount on Amazon.

Anker’s Meta Quest 2 dock usually costs $100. But it’s just $60 during today’s sale, and that’s before you clip the 15% off coupon on Amazon’s listing. With the additional coupon, you can score this charging dock for just $51.

At a glance, this dock may seem a bit basic. But it’s actually quite advanced—a magnetic connector allows you to effortlessly plug in your Quest 2 headset and fully charge it in just 2.5 hours. Anker also includes two rechargeable battery packs for your Quest 2 controllers. A power cable for the dock is included, naturally.

I should note that Anker’s Quest 2 dock isn’t compatible with the Oculus Elite Strap with Battery accessory. And if you’re using a protective case, you’ll need to take it off your headset or controllers before charging.

Also, this headset is part of a huge Anker sale on Amazon. Now’s a good opportunity to buy the company’s high-quality power banks, power strips, and powerful USB-C charging cables at a discounted rate.

Best Oculus Quest 2 Charging Dock Anker Charging Dock Anker offers the most elegant charging dock solution for Quest 2 at a mildly premium price. A great choice for serious Quest users.