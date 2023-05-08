Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Reopen With New Pricing

No reservation is needed.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ford F-150 Lightning truck off-roading in the desert.
Ford

Now that Ford fixed its Lightning EV battery problem and ramped up production, it’s ready to reopen F-150 Lightning orders on May 9th. If you’ve been waiting to buy Ford’s new electric truck, this is your chance, even if we hear it’ll arrive with updated pricing.

Last week Ford confirmed that F-150 Lightning order books would reopen to anyone and everyone on May 9th, following a two-month production delay due to a few problems with battery packs. Since its release in May 2021, it’s been almost impossible to find in stock, let alone buy, with reservations quickly selling out.

7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features
RELATED7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features

A dealer bulletin note shared by Lightning Forums confirms the May 9th date and clarifies that those interested in throwing down some cash on a new truck don’t need a reservation. Orders are fully open to anyone and everyone. However, it also mentions updated pricing, but we’re unsure if that’ll be a price increase or a price cut.

Ford recently did something similar for the Mustang Mach-E, which opened with a lower price and a higher range capacity, so there’s a good chance we’ll see a price reduction this week.

For those unaware, Ford has continuously increased the pricing to the point that the F-150 Lightning isn’t affordable anymore. The base model that started at $39,995 in 2021 costs $60K after the latest price increase in early April, so we all hope to see a little discount.

Interestingly, the most affordable “Pro” trim will not be available, as it’s sold out for the rest of the year. However, Ford will be taking orders for the XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trims. Furthermore, if the MSRP is under $80K, it’ll qualify for the entire federal EV tax credit, so that’s a plus.

via InsideEVs 

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »