Ford F-150 Lightning Orders Reopen With New Pricing

Now that Ford fixed its Lightning EV battery problem and ramped up production, it’s ready to reopen F-150 Lightning orders on May 9th. If you’ve been waiting to buy Ford’s new electric truck, this is your chance, even if we hear it’ll arrive with updated pricing.

Last week Ford confirmed that F-150 Lightning order books would reopen to anyone and everyone on May 9th, following a two-month production delay due to a few problems with battery packs. Since its release in May 2021, it’s been almost impossible to find in stock, let alone buy, with reservations quickly selling out.

A dealer bulletin note shared by Lightning Forums confirms the May 9th date and clarifies that those interested in throwing down some cash on a new truck don’t need a reservation. Orders are fully open to anyone and everyone. However, it also mentions updated pricing, but we’re unsure if that’ll be a price increase or a price cut.

Ford recently did something similar for the Mustang Mach-E, which opened with a lower price and a higher range capacity, so there’s a good chance we’ll see a price reduction this week.

For those unaware, Ford has continuously increased the pricing to the point that the F-150 Lightning isn’t affordable anymore. The base model that started at $39,995 in 2021 costs $60K after the latest price increase in early April, so we all hope to see a little discount.

Interestingly, the most affordable “Pro” trim will not be available, as it’s sold out for the rest of the year. However, Ford will be taking orders for the XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trims. Furthermore, if the MSRP is under $80K, it’ll qualify for the entire federal EV tax credit, so that’s a plus.