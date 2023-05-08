Pixel Tablet Details Leak Days Ahead of Expected Announcement

Google is expected to announce the Pixel Tablet at I/O 2023 this week. But, the details of the new device won’t be a surprise anymore. An eagle-eyed Reddit user stumbled across an early-published Amazon Japan listing for the new product and shared it on the social media platform.

According to the now-deleted listing, the Pixel tablet will go on sale on June 20th and come equipped with a 10.95-inch 16:10 (2560×1600 resolution) QHD+ display with a rated brightness of 500 nits. Its chipset includes a Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options. The upcoming tablet will also feature front and rear 8MP cameras with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Pixel Tablet will also include quad speakers, three microphones, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 4-pin accessory connector, and a physical mute switch. Plus, it will feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ultrawide Band connectivity. It also appears the tablet will come bundled with a smart speaker charging dock. Pricing starts at $79,800 yen (about $600), according to the Amazon Japan listing.

Although the listing isn’t live on Amazon, there’s an Internet Archive entry for it. So, as far as rumors and leaks go, this is about as solid as it gets.