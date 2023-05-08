Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse Review: No Fuss Solution
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Pixel Tablet Details Leak Days Ahead of Expected Announcement

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Google Pixel Tablet on a womans lap.
Google

Google is expected to announce the Pixel Tablet at I/O 2023 this week. But, the details of the new device won’t be a surprise anymore. An eagle-eyed Reddit user stumbled across an early-published Amazon Japan listing for the new product and shared it on the social media platform.

According to the now-deleted listing, the Pixel tablet will go on sale on June 20th and come equipped with a 10.95-inch 16:10 (2560×1600 resolution) QHD+ display with a rated brightness of 500 nits. Its chipset includes a Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options. The upcoming tablet will also feature front and rear 8MP cameras with an f/2.0 aperture.

Google Pixel Fold: Everything We Know So Far
RELATEDGoogle Pixel Fold: Everything We Know So Far

The Pixel Tablet will also include quad speakers, three microphones, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 4-pin accessory connector, and a physical mute switch. Plus, it will feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ultrawide Band connectivity. It also appears the tablet will come bundled with a smart speaker charging dock. Pricing starts at $79,800 yen (about $600), according to the Amazon Japan listing.

Although the listing isn’t live on Amazon, there’s an Internet Archive entry for it. So, as far as rumors and leaks go, this is about as solid as it gets.

Sources: Android Police

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »