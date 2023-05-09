Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Review: A Studio Classic That Still Holds Up
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Cherry Launches a Ridiculously Thin Mechanical Keyboard

It's also a bit costly, unfortunately.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Cherry KW X ULP mechanical keyboard on a table.
Cherry

If you’re a mechanical keyboard enthusiast, there’s a good chance that you’re familiar with Cherry’s MX Ultra Low Profile (ULP) switches. These keyswitches appear in several ultra-thin keyboards, including the popular Corsair A100 AIR. But now, Cherry is selling an ultra-thin keyboard of its own.

Available today, the Cherry KW X ULP is just 3.5mm (0.13 inches) thick and sports a productivity-oriented, full-sized design. It uses Cherry’s MX ULP switches, which are about 70% smaller (and much quieter) than traditional mechanical switches. Still, these low-profile switches retain a tactile feel with 1.8mm of total travel (0.8mm of pre-travel) and a 65 cN operating force.

The keyboard chassis is anodized and milled aluminum, while the keycaps are polycarbonate and have a white LED backlight. All of the latching keys (caps lock, num lock, scroll lock, etc) contain a color LED to indicate whether they’re active or not, and an exclusive CHERRY button at the corner of the keyboard changes color in accordance with its battery life.

As for connectivity, the Cherry KW X ULP can connect to your PC over Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, or 2.4GHz RF (via an included USB receiver). You can also use these connectivity options to simultaneously pair (and switch between) four devices—two over Bluetooth, one over a USB-C cable, and another over the wireless USB receiver.

Corsair K100 AIR Wireless Keyboard Review: Paper-Thin and Packed With Features
RELATEDCorsair K100 AIR Wireless Keyboard Review: Paper-Thin and Packed With Features

You can also use the Cherry Keys software to customize the KW X ULP. Cherry notes that you can reassign function and “special” keys, create shortcuts to websites and files, program complex macros, and bind multimedia functions to individual keys.

Cherry promises a battery life that lasts for “several weeks,” but does not provide any specifics. In any case, I assume that this keyboard offers a decent battery life, as it doesn’t have a ton of crazy bells and whistles (like RGB lighting and all that). It’s truly just a slim, high-quality mechanical keyboard.

Unfortunately, the Cherry KW X ULP ain’t cheap. It launches today for $250. If you’re looking for a productivity-oriented slim mechanical keyboard, this is certainly a notable option, though I do suggest comparing it to Corsair’s K100 AIR.

Cherry KW X ULP Mechanical Keyboard

Cherry's KW X ULP features Ultra Low Profile switches and an incredibly thin chassis. It features both wired and wireless connectivity, and it can connect to four devices simultaneously

Amazon

Source: Cherry

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »