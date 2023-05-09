Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
News

Volvo Teases a Small Electric SUV Coming June 7th

The next Volvo EV is going to be small.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Volvo EX30 teaser image.
Volvo

Volvo, the Swedish carmaker that’s promised to skip all the worst trends in the automotive space, is ready to unleash its next all-electric vehicle. On June 7th, it’ll unveil its new compact electric SUV, the Volvo EX30.

While we’re still waiting for the luxurious three-row Volvo EX90 EV to hit the streets, the company isn’t wasting any time showing off what’s coming next. Volvo’s teaser video and press release didn’t share too many details, aside from showing a compact and boxy SUV sitting under a giant hand.

We can’t gather much from the teaser video, but it’s clear that this will be a compact EV. According to The Verge, Volvo targets a younger crowd with this release and thinks it could be the perfect small SUV for the younger generation or first-time buyers.

“Thinking small is one of our biggest ideas,” the company said in its press release. We get a brief glimpse of the curvy front end with an LED lightbar extending the entire body width, a view of the boxy rear, and a quick look at the interior. Again, the video doesn’t reveal much.

However, the all-new, fully electric Volvo EX30 SUV will debut globally on June 7th. Then, depending on the market, it’ll be available for pre-order on the same day.

The small SUV could be ideal for city driving, but it’ll also have to take on the Tesla Model Y, Polestar 4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and other affordable EVs coming soon, like the Chevy Equinox. Stay tuned for more details in a few weeks.

