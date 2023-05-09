Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
Kizik Roamer Review: My New Go-To Sneakers
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Review: A Studio Classic That Still Holds Up
ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand Review: A Fantastic Find My Accessory
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Use Bing’s AI in Any Search Engine with This Browser Extension

Ah, the best of both worlds.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Introducing Bing Ai screen
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek

Even if you’re deeply interested in the Bing AI chatbot, you may be reluctant to start using Microsoft’s search engine. But you can get the best of both worlds with a Chrome browser extension—“Bing Chat (GPT-4) in Google” adds the Bing AI to Google Search, DuckDuckGo, Brave Search, and more.

The premise here is pretty simple. You download the Chrome extension, and Bing AI results will appear in a panel on the right side of your search engine of choice. There’s no setup process or login, and you can jump straight into a Bing AI chat from your search results page.

1 of 3
Bing AI in Google Search using a Chrome extension.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Bing AI in DuckDuckGo using a Chrome extension.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Bing AI in Brave Search using a Chrome extension.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

I’m pretty impressed by how well this extension works, and I’m glad to see that the Bing AI cites its sources even though this extension. Of course, Bing AI’s output is a bit slow, but this is also the case when interacting directly with Bing.

Notably, this extension is developed by Julien Launois (Dj0ulo), who also created OptiSearch. If you want to add ChatGPT, StackOverflow, or Wikipedia results to Google Search, then you should use OptiSearch instead of the “Bing Chat (GPT-4) in Google” extension that we’re talking about today.

From a privacy standpoint, this extension appears to access just enough data to modify search webpages (the same goes for OptiSearch). You can check the privacy policy or GitHub repository if you wish.

Source: Dj0ulo via Windows Central

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »