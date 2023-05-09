Use Bing’s AI in Any Search Engine with This Browser Extension

Even if you’re deeply interested in the Bing AI chatbot, you may be reluctant to start using Microsoft’s search engine. But you can get the best of both worlds with a Chrome browser extension—“Bing Chat (GPT-4) in Google” adds the Bing AI to Google Search, DuckDuckGo, Brave Search, and more.

The premise here is pretty simple. You download the Chrome extension, and Bing AI results will appear in a panel on the right side of your search engine of choice. There’s no setup process or login, and you can jump straight into a Bing AI chat from your search results page.

I’m pretty impressed by how well this extension works, and I’m glad to see that the Bing AI cites its sources even though this extension. Of course, Bing AI’s output is a bit slow, but this is also the case when interacting directly with Bing.

Notably, this extension is developed by Julien Launois (Dj0ulo), who also created OptiSearch. If you want to add ChatGPT, StackOverflow, or Wikipedia results to Google Search, then you should use OptiSearch instead of the “Bing Chat (GPT-4) in Google” extension that we’re talking about today.

From a privacy standpoint, this extension appears to access just enough data to modify search webpages (the same goes for OptiSearch). You can check the privacy policy or GitHub repository if you wish.