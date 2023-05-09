VanMoof Debuts Its Least Expensive Ebikes Yet

The popular Dutch electric bike maker VanMoof just released two all-new ebikes with the brand’s typical styling, simplified features, and more affordable price tags. The new VanMoof S4 and X4 have reduced features to improve reliability, but they’re still a pretty penny.

According to VanMoof, these bikes are “ingeniously simple” with “iconic tech” on the inside, delivering one of the best experiences yet from the brand. Both models look similar to the older S3/X3 line from 2020, only with simplified upgrades across the board.

For those unaware, VanMoof has a big following of fans that either love or hate the bikes due to the unique designs and helpful features or for reliability reasons. However, according to co-founder Taco Carlier, “With the S4 & X4, we’ve mastered the art of simplification to make our e-bikes more accessible and reliable than ever.”

Like previous releases, the VanMoof S4 packs a larger diamond-shaped frame, while the X4 is the smaller step-thru variant for urban areas. As for specs and features, both bikes include two-speed automatic smart gear shifting, lose the cadence sensor in favor of a more affordable torque sensor, and depending on the region, reach speeds of 20mph or 25 km/h (15.5 mph).

We’re not getting motor or battery wattage ratings, but VanMoof says the bikes are capable of between 37-87 miles per charge. However, if you use VanMoof’s popular Turbo Boost button on the handlebars, which kicks up the pedal assist, you’ll experience a range on the lower end of that rating.

And while these do not have the LED rings on the handlebars from the S5, there’s a dedicated phone mount on the handlebars, not to mention a built-in headlight and tail lights in that round frame.

Both bikes still have a slew of theft features like alarms and location tracking but lose Apple Find My support from previous models. The S4 and X4 have a new Gen 4 Kick lock button near the rear tire, which you can tap with your foot to instantly “shut down” the bikes and prevent theft.

Choose from Sunbeam Yellow, Purple Fog, Evergreen, and Foam Green color options, although Evergreen is the only option available to order so far. And as our title hinted, even though these are VanMoof’s most “accessible” models, pricing still starts at $2,498, and you can order one starting today.