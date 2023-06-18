If you consider yourself an avid reader, you might be considering (or already have) Kindle Unlimited. This service from Amazon gives you access to more than three million eBooks. While there are (probably terrible) books written by ChatGPT in the Kindle Unlimited catalog, there are also plenty of bestsellers available.

Wish you could easily sort through the clutter to find the best eBooks on Kindle Unlimited? You’re in luck because we’re highlighting the top eBooks that you can read right now. Just keep in mind that the selection on Kindle Unlimited is always changing, so new titles are coming and going.

Best Fantasy: Harry Potter Series

When you want to escape to a magical world, few series are better than Harry Potter. The young wizard’s journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is like no other, and the fact that the entire Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling is part of the Kindle Unlimited library makes it our top pick for fantasy.

For those who haven’t delved into this fandom yet, this series follows the adventures of Harry Potter and his dear friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger at Hogwarts. We won’t spoil anything, but just know that there’s plenty of content to keep you entertained as you read the seven books in the Harry Potter series.

Best Sci-Fi: Portals

If you’re looking for your next great sci-fi read, Portals by Douglas E. Richard is one of the best eBooks on Kindle Unlimited right now. Rather than being a sci-fi novel written by AI, this book was created by a New York Times bestselling author.

The story follows two field agents named Noah and Ashley who are tasked with protecting humans from innovative technology in the near future. However, their job becomes much more difficult when they discover hidden portals that link Earth to other planets. This discovery will have them battling for their lives and the fates of multiple worlds, including their own.

Best Romance: It Ends With Us: A Novel

Our choice for the best romance eBook on Kindle Unlimited comes from another New York Times bestselling author. It Ends With Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover has been capturing the hearts of readers since it was published in 2016.

A love triangle of sorts, the story focuses on Lily, a hardworking woman who made it out of her small town to start her own business in Boston. After meeting Ryle, a neurosurgeon with good looks to spare, she thinks her life is perfect. However, as questions appear in her blossoming relationship, her first love appears back in her life, leaving her with even more to consider.

Best True Crime: If You Tell

For our favorite true crime eBook from Kindle Unlimited, we have a book that’s not just written by a New York Times bestselling author. We have a story that’s a number one Wall Street Journal, Amazon Charts, USA Today, and Washington Post bestseller.

If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood by Gregg Olsen is a disturbing but important story. It retells the sadistic torture that three sisters named Nikki, Sami, and Tori endured at the hands of their mother behind the doors of the farmhouse they called home. As the abuse becomes even more nightmarish, the sisters rely on their bond with each other to find freedom and justice.

Best Biography: The Accidental President

History buffs and biography lovers can find their next great read from Kindle Unlimited when they pick up The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months That Changed the World by A.J. Baime.

Designed to be an exploration of Harry Truman’s first four months in office, this story is full of drama and vivid details. As you read, you’ll learn how this “ordinary man” was placed into the presidency at a chaotic time after the death of FDR. You’ll be amazed as you see how President Truman handled everything from Germany and Stalin to the atomic bomb during his early days as president.

Best Non-Fiction: Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty

If you love learning about the past but presidential history isn’t up your alley, we have another great eBook recommendation from Kindle Unlimited. Written by the duo of Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty follows the history of this iconic American family.

As you read, you’ll learn how Cornelius Vanderbilt “the Commodore” built two empires in the 1800s to satisfy his desire for money and power. The story also explains how the Commodore’s son doubled the money, only to have subsequent generations squander it. As the Commodore’s great-great-great-grandson, Cooper offers his unique perspective on his family’s downfall.

Best Self-Help: Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win

Many of us have a desire to improve ourselves, which is why self-help books tend to be so popular. While this is technically classified as a leadership book, Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win provides lessons to help you improve your work and personal lives.

Jocko Willink and Leif Babin saw some of the most violent battlefields in Iraq as Navy SEALs. They recall how leadership at every level helped them find success, even in seemingly impossible situations. They now teach the mindset and principles they learned while deployed so that everyday people can apply them to any team, family, or organization. The stories that the writers share in this book are just as compelling as the advice they provide.