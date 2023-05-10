Here’s the First Ad for Google’s Pixel Fold

The long-awaited Google Pixel Fold is finally official. Last week, Google surprised everyone with an early announcement, and now we’re getting our first video ad showcasing all the Fold has to offer.

Ahead of the device’s launch event on May 10th, a YouTube video showing the partnership between Google and the NBA dropped the full 2-minute and 38-second clip a bit early. And while Google was quick to make the video private, it’s readily available all over the internet.

This is the Pixel Fold, but considering it’s in an NBA player’s hand throughout the video, it looks a bit smaller than it’ll be in reality. The Fold has a sizeable 5.8-inch screen on the outside, then folds open to reveal a tablet-sized 7.6-inch Quad-HD screen for all sorts of activities. Here’s the first Pixel Fold ad reuploaded on Twitter.

In the video, we can clearly see plenty of bezels around the screen, not to mention the hinge mechanism holding the phone half-open to take the perfect group selfie. Early reports and rumors suggest it could have one of the best hinges of any Foldable, so we’ll have to wait and see.

We’re not really learning anything new here, but it is the first official detailed look at Google’s latest and greatest flagship smartphone. The Pixel Fold is wider than other foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, packs three powerful cameras on the rear, and should be a capable phone once it arrives.

We’re hearing the Pixel Fold should arrive sometime this summer for around $1,799, but we’ll wait for Google to confirm all the details.

