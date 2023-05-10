Android 14 Beta 2 Arrives With Support For More Phones

It wouldn’t be a Google I/O event without a new version of Android. The Android 14 developer preview and first beta arrived earlier this year, but now it’s getting an update. Google just unleashed the beta two release, and it’s available on more than just Pixel phones.

In a new post on the Android Developers Blog, Google confirmed the Android 14 beta 2 update is rolling out to devices starting today. And while we’re not getting many of the exciting new AI-powered features announced this week, it’s full of bug fixes and new features.

More importantly, the Android 14 beta 2 isn’t just for newer Pixel phones. With beta 2, select devices from iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi can jump on board too. If you have a Pixel phone, you can join the beta by clicking here. If you have a supported device from one of those other manufacturers, Google has all the links on its Android 14 devices support page.

In the changelog, Google notes users can expect a premium camera and media experiences like Ultra HDR for images, several other camera improvements, lossless USB audio, improved graphic capabilities, more privacy controls, a new Health Connect app, and a slew of changes to improve device and screen compatibility.

Overall, users shouldn’t expect many changes here, considering an update to the first beta arrived just over a week ago. So far, we’re not seeing any significant shifts to Android 14, but the second beta does have a massive list of bug fixes.

As a reminder, the Android 14 beta isn’t meant for your daily driver phone and could have issues or other stability problems. We expect the first “stable” version on Android 14 in June, followed by another variant in July ahead of the global release later this summer.