YouTube Targets Ad Blockers in Global Experiment

YouTube is experimenting with blocking visitors who use ad blockers from its main website. This week, some users using ad blockers received a notification giving them the option of disabling the blocker or trying YouTube Premium to access the site.

“Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube,” the notification reads. It goes on to explain that ads help keep YouTube free for billions of people, and YouTube Premium ensures that content creators get paid.

Screenshots of the notification first appeared on Reddit and were spotted by Bleeping Computer, who reached out to YouTube for comment. “We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium,” a company spokesperson told the publication. “Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers.”

Ads are YouTube’s primary source of revenue and represent a big chunk of parent-company Alphabet’s income. Just last month, Alphabet reported a dip in advertising revenue for the second straight quarter. And given that about 42% of people use ad blockers, this experiment may expand widely if it successfully gets YouTube viewers to let the ads play.

