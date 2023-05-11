Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Review: Tech Overload Versus Dirty Floors
Google Pixel 7a Review: A Little Polish and This Phone Would Be Perfect
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

YouTube Targets Ad Blockers in Global Experiment

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
YouTube app icon on an Apple TV
Justin Duino / Review Geek

YouTube is experimenting with blocking visitors who use ad blockers from its main website. This week, some users using ad blockers received a notification giving them the option of disabling the blocker or trying YouTube Premium to access the site.

“Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube,” the notification reads. It goes on to explain that ads help keep YouTube free for billions of people, and YouTube Premium ensures that content creators get paid.

Apparently Ad Blockers are not allowed on Youtube. Is this a new thing they’ve implemented?
by u/Sazk100 in youtube

Are YouTube Channel Memberships Worth It?
RELATEDAre YouTube Channel Memberships Worth It?

Screenshots of the notification first appeared on Reddit and were spotted by Bleeping Computer, who reached out to YouTube for comment. “We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium,” a company spokesperson told the publication. “Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers.”

Ads are YouTube’s primary source of revenue and represent a big chunk of parent-company Alphabet’s income. Just last month, Alphabet reported a dip in advertising revenue for the second straight quarter. And given that about 42% of people use ad blockers, this experiment may expand widely if it successfully gets YouTube viewers to let the ads play.

YouTube Premium

Subscribe to YouTube Premium and forget about watching ads

Shop

Source: Bleeping Computer

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »