Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Philips' New Monitor Includes an Easy-Read ePaper Side Panel

A monstrosity? Maybe not.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

| 1 min read
Philips 24B1D5600 monitor with side-panel E Ink display.
Philips

In a fit of genius (or possibly madness), Philips created a computer monitor with an integrated E Ink side panel. The idea, quite naturally, is that users can enjoy a more ergonomic dual-screen experience by reading articles, PDFs, and other items on the swiveling E Ink display.

This monitor goes by a graceful name—the Philips 24B1D5600. Its primary IPS panel measures at 23.8 inches and sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Somewhat unsurprisingly, it maxes out at 250 nits and has a 75Hz refresh rate, so it isn’t a great option for gaming or entertainment.

As for the E Ink side panel, Philips is using a 13.3-inch display with a 1200 x 1600 resolution and 150 PPI pixel density. These are solid specs for an E Ink screen, so you shouldn’t have to worry about legibility or clarity. Philips also notes that the E Ink display has a non-reflective matte finish, plus a built-in light for nighttime use.

Oddly, users must treat the IPS and E Ink panels as two separate displays. Both require a connection to your PC or Mac over USB-C. Thankfully, the monitor has a built-in USB hub with four USB-A ports, audio out, and Gigabit Ethernet. Users can also connect to the main IPS screen using DisplayPort, which is a handy addition for laptops that only have one video-ready USB-C port.

Onyx's Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader
RELATEDOnyx's Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader

My only concern is that the secondary E Ink monitor might be difficult to control due to its somewhat awkward size. It has some onboard settings to remedy sizing problems, and Philips points to its SmartRemote app as a great way to pan or zoom the E Ink screen. But all this talk about apps doesn’t really inspire much confidence, at least for me.

The Philips 24B1D5600 monitor is slowly making its way to select retailers in North America. At the time of writing, it can only be purchased through Good e-Reader for $1,600 plus shipping—a steep price, but hey, it’s a niche device. For what it’s worth, the monitor originally launched in China earlier this year.

The Philips 24B1D5600 computer monitor features an integrated E Ink side panel, which may provide a more ergonomic reading experience for web articles, PDFs, documents, and ebooks.

Source: Philips

