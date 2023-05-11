Philips’ New Monitor Includes an Easy-Read ePaper Side Panel

In a fit of genius (or possibly madness), Philips created a computer monitor with an integrated E Ink side panel. The idea, quite naturally, is that users can enjoy a more ergonomic dual-screen experience by reading articles, PDFs, and other items on the swiveling E Ink display.

This monitor goes by a graceful name—the Philips 24B1D5600. Its primary IPS panel measures at 23.8 inches and sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Somewhat unsurprisingly, it maxes out at 250 nits and has a 75Hz refresh rate, so it isn’t a great option for gaming or entertainment.

As for the E Ink side panel, Philips is using a 13.3-inch display with a 1200 x 1600 resolution and 150 PPI pixel density. These are solid specs for an E Ink screen, so you shouldn’t have to worry about legibility or clarity. Philips also notes that the E Ink display has a non-reflective matte finish, plus a built-in light for nighttime use.

Oddly, users must treat the IPS and E Ink panels as two separate displays. Both require a connection to your PC or Mac over USB-C. Thankfully, the monitor has a built-in USB hub with four USB-A ports, audio out, and Gigabit Ethernet. Users can also connect to the main IPS screen using DisplayPort, which is a handy addition for laptops that only have one video-ready USB-C port.

My only concern is that the secondary E Ink monitor might be difficult to control due to its somewhat awkward size. It has some onboard settings to remedy sizing problems, and Philips points to its SmartRemote app as a great way to pan or zoom the E Ink screen. But all this talk about apps doesn’t really inspire much confidence, at least for me.

The Philips 24B1D5600 monitor is slowly making its way to select retailers in North America. At the time of writing, it can only be purchased through Good e-Reader for $1,600 plus shipping—a steep price, but hey, it’s a niche device. For what it’s worth, the monitor originally launched in China earlier this year.

