News

Latest Windows 11 Update Is Wreaking Havoc on Widgets

Some widgets are crashing the entire OS.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

| 1 min read
While many Windows 11 fans are simply happy to have widgets back, especially third-party options, the latest update is reportedly causing more harm than good, and widgets are a mess.

It’s no secret that Microsoft is working hard to improve the widgets situation on Windows 11, from a revamped widget selector, previews, and being able to pin widgets all over the place easily. However, the latest Windows 11 cumulative update from May 9th (KB5026372 for Windows 11 22H2) has users reporting a slew of issues.

Several users are reporting the widget panel keeps crashing, which isn’t necessarily a new problem, and in some instances, widgets are crashing Windows itself. Those on the Canary channel have noticed that uninstalling and reinstalling the latest release gets the panel working again. But, even when the panel works, some are dealing with widgets that keep crashing, freezing, or misbehaving.

Multiple Windows 11 users on Reddit claim that opening widgets are becoming a game, and they never know what to expect. They’ll freeze, crash, show a blank screen, or fail to work until the user completely reboots the PC. Even worse, some widgets reportedly crash the OS, which sounds awful.

While we haven’t experienced widgets crashing Windows 11 ourselves, more than one Redditor confirmed the problem. Reading through the list of complaints, it’s pretty clear that some users are starting to get somewhat frustrated from the persistent problems, especially regarding the widgets system.

It’s important to remember that Microsoft is constantly testing new features, and those running Insider build will likely experience more issues than others. Plus, we get a round of bug fixes and improvements with each update, too, so it’s not all bad news. We’re only seeing a few complaints about OS crashes so far, but if it’s widespread, that’ll be something Microsoft needs to address right away.

