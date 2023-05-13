Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Review: Tech Overload Versus Dirty Floors
Google Pixel 7a Review: A Little Polish and This Phone Would Be Perfect
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla’s Cybertruck Roof Rack Cant Fix Its Dumb Shape

I wonder what other accessories Tesla is planning for the truck.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Cybertruck roof tool rack
Tesla

Love it or hate it, the Tesla Cybertruck is real and in production ahead of its eventual release date. During the initial unveiling back in 2019, Tesla teased a few possible accessories for the vehicle, and now we’re getting our first look at an official Cybertruck roof rack.

This week during Tesla’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new lithium refinery in Texas, Elon Musk showed up with a properly outfitted Cybertruck that overlanders and offroad enthusiasts would appreciate.

Considering the Cybertruck doesn’t have a typical truck bed shape, building a roof rack or tool rack isn’t going to be the easiest thing in the world for 3rd party accessory manufacturers. In the 22-minute video below, you’ll see the accessory from all angles, complete with shovels and more attached to help make it a rugged truck ready for work.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think Tesla’s official Cybertruck roof rack makes it look any better, but that’s a problem with the truck, not the rack. Sure, it adds features and functionality, and one could even mount a CVT roof-top-tent to it and enjoy the outdoors. Then again, this is just one more example of the truck slowly but surely getting uglier.

This Fancy $24K Cybertruck Camper Is Ready For Adventure
RELATEDThis Fancy $24K Cybertruck Camper Is Ready For Adventure

Anyone with a modified Jeep, Toyota, or other off-road vehicle will instantly know how to use the accessory. The Cybertruck roof rack likely bolts into the roof rails and then bolts to other areas of the truck bed siding.

From there, the molle-style metal panels give would-be owners the option to mount anything and everything to the inside and outsides of the rack. It’s a solid accessory for tools, shovels, awnings, recovery gear, camping equipment, and more.

Unfortunately, Tesla didn’t say a word about the Cybertruck roof rack. We don’t know how much it’ll cost, how it works, or anything else, but we expect more details as the vehicle’s release date nears.

via InsideEVs

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »