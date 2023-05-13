Tesla’s Cybertruck Roof Rack Cant Fix Its Dumb Shape

Love it or hate it, the Tesla Cybertruck is real and in production ahead of its eventual release date. During the initial unveiling back in 2019, Tesla teased a few possible accessories for the vehicle, and now we’re getting our first look at an official Cybertruck roof rack.

This week during Tesla’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new lithium refinery in Texas, Elon Musk showed up with a properly outfitted Cybertruck that overlanders and offroad enthusiasts would appreciate.

Considering the Cybertruck doesn’t have a typical truck bed shape, building a roof rack or tool rack isn’t going to be the easiest thing in the world for 3rd party accessory manufacturers. In the 22-minute video below, you’ll see the accessory from all angles, complete with shovels and more attached to help make it a rugged truck ready for work.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think Tesla’s official Cybertruck roof rack makes it look any better, but that’s a problem with the truck, not the rack. Sure, it adds features and functionality, and one could even mount a CVT roof-top-tent to it and enjoy the outdoors. Then again, this is just one more example of the truck slowly but surely getting uglier.

Anyone with a modified Jeep, Toyota, or other off-road vehicle will instantly know how to use the accessory. The Cybertruck roof rack likely bolts into the roof rails and then bolts to other areas of the truck bed siding.

From there, the molle-style metal panels give would-be owners the option to mount anything and everything to the inside and outsides of the rack. It’s a solid accessory for tools, shovels, awnings, recovery gear, camping equipment, and more.

Unfortunately, Tesla didn’t say a word about the Cybertruck roof rack. We don’t know how much it’ll cost, how it works, or anything else, but we expect more details as the vehicle’s release date nears.