(Update) PSA: This Facebook Glitch Automatically Sends Friend Requests to Strangers

You may want to avoid your ex’s Facebook profile for a bit. A new bug in the Facebook app automatically sends friend requests when you visit a stranger’s profile. Review Geek has successfully reproduced this bug, but only on the Facebook mobile app.

This bug occurs so quickly that you’ll hardly notice it. Upon visiting a stranger’s profile, the “Add Friend” button automatically changes itself to “Pending.” There isn’t a warning, a popup, or anything else that indicates you’ve sent a friend request. The only way to avoid the bug is to avoid strangers’ Facebook profiles.

“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.” — a Meta spokesperson

Review Geek investigated this bug after receiving a tip from a friend. After reproducing the bug ourselves, we found several users complaining about it on the r/Facebook subreddit. We’re not sure how many people are affected by the bug.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for a comment on this situation. In the meantime, you should probably avoid strangers’ profiles, lest you embarrass yourself.