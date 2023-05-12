Buying Guides
Tesla Prices Go Up. Wait, Down… No Wait, Up Again!

Tesla's pricing strategy is all over the place.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Those debating whether or not to buy a new Tesla this year are probably having a hard time keeping up with the prices. Tesla’s pricing strategy is a hot mess. Overnight, it again raised the cost of all its vehicles in the U.S. except the Model 3.

Even though I stopped counting, I’m pretty sure this is the eighth time we’ve seen a price adjustment in 2023 and the third time in the last month. Throughout 2022, Tesla continuously increased the prices of its electric vehicles to the point that we said the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y weren’t affordable anymore.

In early January, we saw discounts up to $13,000 depending on the model, and since then, the prices have fluctuated as much as Tesla’s stock. Thankfully, most of those were decreases to the MSRP, which is good news for buyers.

So, just like our title says, on May 12th, Tesla increased pricing again across the board. For those still trying to keep track, all variants of the expensive Model S or Model X now cost an additional $1,000 more than yesterday. Then, every version of the Model Y saw a small $250 jump, but that’s not too big of a deal.

For clarity, Model S is now priced at $88,490, while the fancy Model X rings up at $98,490. More importantly, the Model Y Long Range is around $16,000 cheaper today than at the beginning of the year.

If you’re interested in the base Model Y, it now starts at $47,490. After the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, it could be yours for only $39,990. That’s a pretty fair price, so here’s to hoping it doesn’t change again in a week.

