We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Polestar Opens a Showroom on the Automotive Industry’s Most Historic Road

Just don't call it a dealership.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
EVs inside of Polestar's Detroit "Space."
Polestar

After a long wait, Michigan’s first Polestar Space retail location is now open. Customers can visit the location on Detroit’s historic Woodward Avenue to test and purchase Polestar EVs. But don’t call this retail location a “dealership.” At least, not while you’re in earshot of Polestar.

Like Tesla’s retail locations, Polestar Spaces are designed to mimic the online car-buying experience. Employees are called “specialists,” rather than “salespeople,” as they do not receive a commission. They also won’t negotiate any prices, and if you don’t want their assistance, you can freely poke around Polestar vehicles by your own accord.

Polestar's first "Space" retail location in Detroit.
Polestar

Of course, customers don’t need to visit a Polestar Space to purchase an EV. This is a supplemental shopping experience for customers who want to test a Polestar vehicle (or simply speak to a human about the EVs).

The location of this showroom is notable, of course. Polestar’s new Space is located on Detroit’s Woodward Avenue, which is widely recognized as the most significant road in automotive history. It’s surrounded by several historic landmarks, and it’s sure to catch the eye of tourists, especially those who attend car shows in the “Motor City.”

If you want to visit this location, the address is 30533 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, Michigan. You can also visit the location’s website to see additional details, including the vehicles that are currently available.

Source: Polestar

