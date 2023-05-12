Polestar Opens a Showroom on the Automotive Industry’s Most Historic Road

After a long wait, Michigan’s first Polestar Space retail location is now open. Customers can visit the location on Detroit’s historic Woodward Avenue to test and purchase Polestar EVs. But don’t call this retail location a “dealership.” At least, not while you’re in earshot of Polestar.

Like Tesla’s retail locations, Polestar Spaces are designed to mimic the online car-buying experience. Employees are called “specialists,” rather than “salespeople,” as they do not receive a commission. They also won’t negotiate any prices, and if you don’t want their assistance, you can freely poke around Polestar vehicles by your own accord.

Of course, customers don’t need to visit a Polestar Space to purchase an EV. This is a supplemental shopping experience for customers who want to test a Polestar vehicle (or simply speak to a human about the EVs).

The location of this showroom is notable, of course. Polestar’s new Space is located on Detroit’s Woodward Avenue, which is widely recognized as the most significant road in automotive history. It’s surrounded by several historic landmarks, and it’s sure to catch the eye of tourists, especially those who attend car shows in the “Motor City.”

If you want to visit this location, the address is 30533 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, Michigan. You can also visit the location’s website to see additional details, including the vehicles that are currently available.