The Pixel 7a Offers a Unique Solution to Noisy Vibrations

I'm pickin' up good vibrations ...

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
The Google Pixel 7a sitting on a stone slab.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Turning off your ringer can save you from a lot of embarrassment, especially at work. But your phone’s vibration is also pretty loud, especially when you set it on a table. Thankfully, Google’s new Pixel 7a smartphone offers a unique (and exclusive) solution to his problem.

As discovered by Android Police, a toggle hidden in the Pixel 7a’s “Vibration and Haptics” settings automatically reduces vibration intensity when the phone is sitting face-up on a flat surface.

To activate this feature, enter your Pixel 7a’s “Settings” and select “Vibration and Haptics.” Scroll down a bit, and you’ll see the “Adaptive Alert Vibration” toggle. Click it and save yourself from embarrassment at your next meeting.

The phone will still vibrate at full intensity when it’s in your hand or pocket. I should also note that Google Pixel devices have a “Flip to Shh” setting (hidden in Gestures), which sets your device to Do Not Disturb when it’s placed face-down on a table.

Unfortunately, you cannot select a custom vibration intensity for Adaptive Alert Vibration. And this feature is currently exclusive to the Pixel 7a, though I expect that it will arrive on other Pixel devices in a future update.

Source: Google via Android Police

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »