LG’s New 240Hz Monitor Beats the Samsung Odyssey G9’s Price

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The LG UltraGear 49-inch on a spacey background.
LG

The ultra-high-end gaming monitor market just got a bit more competitive. LG is now selling its UltraGear 49GR85DC monitor, a $1,300 beast with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120 x 1440 resolution, and 240Hz refresh rate. Basically, it matches the Samsung Odyssey G9’s specs for $200 less.

On paper, the UltraGear 49-inch monitor looks like an impressive offering. Outside of the aforementioned specs, its screen has a 1000R curvature, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1000-nit peak brightness (all three of these specs match the Odyssey G9).

1 of 3
LG UltraGear 49-inch on a white background.
LG
Backside of the LG UltraGear 49-inch monitor.
LG
Side view of the LG UltraGear 49-inch monitor.
LG
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Both HDR10 and FreeSync Premium Pro are supported by the UltraGear 49-inch (Samsung’s Odyssey G9 offers these features in addition to G-Sync and HDR10 Plus). And LG offers both Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes, so you can have a floating video source in a small window or divide the monitor for two video inputs.

As for connectivity options, the LG UltraGear 49GR85DC packs a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection and two HDMI 2.1 ports (all three ports can handle 240Hz Dual QHD input). There are also three integrated USB 3.0 ports to act as a hub (one of these ports need to connect with your PC), but oddly enough, USB-C connectivity is not included. To LG’s credit, this is a product for desktop PC users, so USB-C connectivity may be superfluous.

I should clarify that this UltraGear monitor uses a VA panel. I’ve seen some users complain about the VA panel in Samsung’s Odyssey G9 monitor, so it’s something to keep in mind. And, naturally, I should point out that some games (particularly first-person titles) tend to look a little awkward on monitors that are this wide.

You can order the UltraGear 49GR85DC today at LG’s webstore. Bear in mind that this is one of several high-end gaming monitors—you should always do your research before buying something at this price.

Source: LG

