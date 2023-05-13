LG’s New 240Hz Monitor Beats the Samsung Odyssey G9’s Price

The ultra-high-end gaming monitor market just got a bit more competitive. LG is now selling its UltraGear 49GR85DC monitor, a $1,300 beast with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120 x 1440 resolution, and 240Hz refresh rate. Basically, it matches the Samsung Odyssey G9’s specs for $200 less.

On paper, the UltraGear 49-inch monitor looks like an impressive offering. Outside of the aforementioned specs, its screen has a 1000R curvature, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1000-nit peak brightness (all three of these specs match the Odyssey G9).

Both HDR10 and FreeSync Premium Pro are supported by the UltraGear 49-inch (Samsung’s Odyssey G9 offers these features in addition to G-Sync and HDR10 Plus). And LG offers both Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes, so you can have a floating video source in a small window or divide the monitor for two video inputs.

As for connectivity options, the LG UltraGear 49GR85DC packs a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection and two HDMI 2.1 ports (all three ports can handle 240Hz Dual QHD input). There are also three integrated USB 3.0 ports to act as a hub (one of these ports need to connect with your PC), but oddly enough, USB-C connectivity is not included. To LG’s credit, this is a product for desktop PC users, so USB-C connectivity may be superfluous.

I should clarify that this UltraGear monitor uses a VA panel. I’ve seen some users complain about the VA panel in Samsung’s Odyssey G9 monitor, so it’s something to keep in mind. And, naturally, I should point out that some games (particularly first-person titles) tend to look a little awkward on monitors that are this wide.

You can order the UltraGear 49GR85DC today at LG’s webstore. Bear in mind that this is one of several high-end gaming monitors—you should always do your research before buying something at this price.