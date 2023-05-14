Buying Guides
Here’s How Much a Wedding in Space Costs, Supposedly

Don't forget to take lots of photos.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Space Perspective balloon and capsule.
Space Perspective

If you thought your wedding was expensive, imagine getting married in space. It’s a wild thought, but the space travel company Space Perspective, which offers the world’s first eco-friendly passenger flights, recently confirmed it has customers interested in saying their vows at over 62 miles up.

Space Perspective has been around for a few years and claims it has sold over 1,200 tickets for its program, taking people to the atmosphere’s edge starting in 2024. In a recent interview with TheCoolDown, co-founder Jane Poynter talked about its unique spacecraft called Neptune.

It’s essentially a giant balloon similar to the ones used by NASA for years, which travels at a slow and comfortable 12mpg speed as it rises to the outer edge of Earth’s atmosphere. Those balloons carry the Neptune capsules, where passengers can relax and look out to see Earth’s beauty, sip on a beverage, or even get married.

NASA Will Send Four People to Mars ... on Earth
RELATEDNASA Will Send Four People to Mars ... on Earth

“Unlike all other spacecraft whereby the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system, Spaceship Neptune’s capsule remains secured to the SpaceBalloon the entire flight from liftoff to splashdown, creating a seamlessly safe and gentle flight.”

The idea here is customers can enjoy a safe, smooth, gentle ride to space unlike anything currently available to the public. Poynter stated that the company has several people interested in getting married aboard the Neptune capsule and then said, “So we’ll see who is the first” to get married in space.

Talk about a destination wedding! How much will the voyage cost you and your spouse? Space Perspective is taking reservations for late 2024, starting at $125,000 per seat. You’ll need to cough up around $250K, and don’t forget a seat for your witness or wedding officiant.

That’s one expensive wedding, but think about how epic the photos would be. Plus, you wouldn’t need a honeymoon after this experience.

via Interesting Engineering

