Peloton Recalls Bikes for Being a Pain in the Butt

Sticking to a workout or exercise routine is already a pain in the rear for some, and if you have one of Peloton’s exercise bikes, you could actually experience a pain in the butt due to the seats breaking off.

According to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) release, Peloton recalls over two million exercise bikes (Model PL01) because the seats can fall off or, worse, the seat post may break.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first big recall for the company. In 2021, it recalled several treadmill models following multiple injuries and even death.

The report mentions that Peloton bikes with that model number may “break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.” Peloton echoed those statements in a press release, confirming that models sold from January 2018 to May 2023 in the U.S. could be faulty.

The CPSC said over two dozen reports surfaced over the problem and confirmed at least 13 injuries due to seats breaking or falling off during use. As a result, Peloton is offering free repairs, and owners can even submit an online form and get a free replacement delivered.

If you own a Peloton bike, you can check for a model number inside the front fork or white model numbers by the Peloton logo on the side. For now, refunds are not an option if they’re outside the regular return window, but the company is replacing seats and posts for free.