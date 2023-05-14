Build a LEGO ‘Zelda’ Hero’s Sword with These Instructions

We’re knee-deep in Zelda season thanks to the launch of Tears of the Kingdom. But while you’re taking breaks from this new Nintendo Switch game, maybe you should put your Zelda hype into a project—may I suggest a life-sized LEGO version of the Hero’s Sword?

Bricker Builds sells the instructions (and often the bricks) for unofficial, fan-made LEGO projects. But the life-sized Hero’s Sword Sculpture is what we’re focusing on today. Designed by Dave Holder and Christopher Gearhart, the Hero’s Sword is just over a meter long (three feet, five inches) and contains 1,907 bricks.

The fan-made Hero’s Sword is surprisingly accurate, too. Its colors are totally on-point, the hilt is extremely detailed (I’m very impressed by the wings), and a small Triforce emblem sits neatly at the bottom of the blade.

Of course, this is an intermediate project that’s intended for adults (or skilled teens). But the end result is nice, sturdy, and doesn’t look too blocky. Although I should clarify that this model isn’t meant for play-fighting. It’s a sculpture.

You can order the instructions and bricks for this project at Bricker Builds. If the bricks are sold out, you can simply buy the instructions and source your own bricks from a site like BrickLink.