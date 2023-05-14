Buying Guides
News

Build a LEGO ‘Zelda’ Hero’s Sword with These Instructions

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Zelda Hero's Sword made out of LEGO.
Dave Holder & Christopher Gearhart/Bricker Builds

We’re knee-deep in Zelda season thanks to the launch of Tears of the Kingdom. But while you’re taking breaks from this new Nintendo Switch game, maybe you should put your Zelda hype into a project—may I suggest a life-sized LEGO version of the Hero’s Sword?

Bricker Builds sells the instructions (and often the bricks) for unofficial, fan-made LEGO projects. But the life-sized Hero’s Sword Sculpture is what we’re focusing on today. Designed by Dave Holder and Christopher Gearhart, the Hero’s Sword is just over a meter long (three feet, five inches) and contains 1,907 bricks.

1 of 3
The LEGO Hero's Sword leaning on the column of a building.
Dave Holder & Christopher Gearhart/Bricker Builds
Holding the life-sized LEGO Hero's Sword in one hand.
Dave Holder & Christopher Gearhart/Bricker Builds
Holding out the LEGO Hero's Sword
Dave Holder & Christopher Gearhart/Bricker Builds
The fan-made Hero’s Sword is surprisingly accurate, too. Its colors are totally on-point, the hilt is extremely detailed (I’m very impressed by the wings), and a small Triforce emblem sits neatly at the bottom of the blade.

Of course, this is an intermediate project that’s intended for adults (or skilled teens). But the end result is nice, sturdy, and doesn’t look too blocky. Although I should clarify that this model isn’t meant for play-fighting. It’s a sculpture.

You can order the instructions and bricks for this project at Bricker Builds. If the bricks are sold out, you can simply buy the instructions and source your own bricks from a site like BrickLink.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »