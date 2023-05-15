Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Review: Tech Overload Versus Dirty Floors
Google Pixel 7a Review: A Little Polish and This Phone Would Be Perfect
News

Add Birthdays to Your Android Contacts for Annual Reminders

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

1 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Birthday Reminders are now rolling out to the Google Contacts app on Android devices. The long-overdue feature sends you a notification when a contact’s birthday is approaching—something that previously required manual integration with Google Calendar.

To use this feature, simply open Google Contacts and tap the “Highlights” button at the bottom of your screen. If Birthday Reminders are available on your device, you’ll see a card called “Add Birthdays.” Tap this card to quickly add birthdays for your contacts.

As 9to5Google notes, this feature is not yet available on all Android devices. You can also disable birthday reminders by selecting a contact, tapping the three-dot menu at the top right of your screen, and pressing “turn off birthday notification.”

Of course, this feature does have some privacy implications. Birthdays that you add to your contacts list may be exposed to Google. And if your phone is stolen or hacked, contact details (including names, addresses, birthdays, and so on) could be used for malicious activity. But, realistically speaking, the chances of anything going wrong are quite low (and Google probably has most of these details already).

Once everything is set up, you should have no trouble remembering the birthdays of friends or family members. If you don’t feel like setting this up through Google Contacts (or you’re deeply worried about privacy), I suggest that you manually add birthdays to Google Calendar and call it a day.

Source: 9to5Google

