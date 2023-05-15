Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Review: Tech Overload Versus Dirty Floors
Google Pixel 7a Review: A Little Polish and This Phone Would Be Perfect
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

GoPro Drops All Camera Prices By $100

Now's the time to buy a 5K action camera.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
GoPro Hero 11 Black over a photo of motocross racing.
GoPro

Back in 2020, GoPro responded to supply chain constraints by raising its prices. But the company is finally taking a step back—all of its action cameras, including the HERO 11 Black, are now $100 cheaper. Previously, you had to join GoPro’s subscription program to get these prices.

I’d say that this is some pretty solid timing. GoPro’s rivals, especially Insta360, are extremely aggressive in terms of pricing. And with the economy as crappy as it’s been, low pricing is what most customers are searching for when buying luxury goods.

Anyway, here’s the new and reduced pricing for GoPro’s action cameras:

All of these camera discounts are permanent, as explained by GoPro. The only camera that isn’t getting a discount is GoPro MAX, a 360-degree camera.

5 Reasons You Should Buy a GoPro (or Similar Action Camera)
RELATED5 Reasons You Should Buy a GoPro (or Similar Action Camera)

Yes, you could get these camera discounts in the past, but only if you joined GoPro’s subscription program at the time of purchase. And GoPro Subscribers still get a $100 coupon toward a new camera each year (after the first year of being a subscriber).

Retailers like Amazon are already honoring GoPro’s new pricing. If you’re in need of an action camera (or just a highly-portable, high-res camera), now’s the time to join the GoPro bandwagon.

GoPro HERO11 Black

GoPro's flagship action camera offers a maximum 5.3K 60FPS video resolution, plus high-res photography capabilities, a waterproof design, and a long-lasting battery meant to withstand harsh conditions.

Amazon

$399.00
$499.99 Save 20%

Adorama

$499.00
 

GoPro HERO9 Black

It's a few years old, but the GoPro HERO 9 Black shoots 5K video with HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization, so it's still a fantastic camera.

Amazon

$249.00
$349.99 Save 29%

Best Buy

$249.99
$349.99 Save 29%

Source: GoPro

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »