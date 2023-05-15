GoPro Drops All Camera Prices By $100

Back in 2020, GoPro responded to supply chain constraints by raising its prices. But the company is finally taking a step back—all of its action cameras, including the HERO 11 Black, are now $100 cheaper. Previously, you had to join GoPro’s subscription program to get these prices.

I’d say that this is some pretty solid timing. GoPro’s rivals, especially Insta360, are extremely aggressive in terms of pricing. And with the economy as crappy as it’s been, low pricing is what most customers are searching for when buying luxury goods.

Anyway, here’s the new and reduced pricing for GoPro’s action cameras:

All of these camera discounts are permanent, as explained by GoPro. The only camera that isn’t getting a discount is GoPro MAX, a 360-degree camera.

Yes, you could get these camera discounts in the past, but only if you joined GoPro’s subscription program at the time of purchase. And GoPro Subscribers still get a $100 coupon toward a new camera each year (after the first year of being a subscriber).

Retailers like Amazon are already honoring GoPro’s new pricing. If you’re in need of an action camera (or just a highly-portable, high-res camera), now’s the time to join the GoPro bandwagon.

