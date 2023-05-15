Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Review: Tech Overload Versus Dirty Floors
Google Pixel 7a Review: A Little Polish and This Phone Would Be Perfect
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

One of Google’s Apps Is Overheating Pixel Phones

And killing battery life too.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
The Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 sitting together.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Dozens of Pixel owners report that their phones are overheating and running out of battery. If you’re the proud owner of the new Pixel 7a or an older Pixel 6 Pro yet are dealing with a hot phone, there’s a good chance Google’s app is the problem.

Complaints are starting to flood in all over Reddit, along with Google’s support forum, which suggests this is a widespread problem for Pixel owners. In fact, it’s a “trending issue” with several users dealing with the same issue.

According to multiple Pixel owners, phones are randomly overheating, getting excessively hot, and experiencing severe battery drain. After digging through Android’s battery stats and usage menu, a recent update to the official Google app on May 12th could be to blame.

Pixel 7 Pro Has Serious Energy Consumption Problems
RELATEDPixel 7 Pro Has Serious Energy Consumption Problems

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen complaints about power consumption issues on a new Pixel device. However, the problem this time around is affecting several different models. We’re seeing mentions of it for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 7 series.

One user even claimed his phone was losing battery life while sitting on a wireless charger due to the excessive drain. Several owners reported trying an older version of the Google app with no luck, so we’re still unsure of the exact problem or a potential solution.

As we often see with random issues like this, Google will likely release another update soon that should curb things. When that could arrive, however, is anyone’s guess. We saw something similar with a delayed August Pixel 6 update, so unfortunately, if you’re dealing with this problem, you may have to wait it out.

via Engadget

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »