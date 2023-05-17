Buying Guides
Beats Studio Buds+ Arrive With Better Sound and Battery for $169

Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Beats Studio Buds+ in all three colors.
Apple

Just as rumors and leaks suggested, Apple announced its new and improved Beats Studio Buds+ today with a slew of improvements for only $169. We’re getting vastly improved noise-cancellation, audio fidelity, battery life, and a fun new transparent color option.

Building on the success of the original Studio Buds from 2021, the all-new Buds+ are better across the board and offer an excellent wireless experience, which is why they’re a bit more expensive than the previous generation.

Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds Plus comes in Ivory White, Black, and a neat new transparent model. According to the press release, the Plus model has three new acoustic vents for improved (and more balanced) audio performance. Furthermore, those vents relieve ear pressure for a comfortable fit, which is great considering the upgraded 36-hour battery life.

For comparison, the original Studio Buds only lasted around 8 hours, or up to 24 with the included charging case. The Buds Plus are good for over 9 hours of continuous use or 36 hours with the case. Apple didn’t update its battery numbers with ANC enabled, but they feature a new “Fast Fual Charge” mode that’ll get you an hour of listening after just five minutes.

Apple Beats Studio Buds+ in transparent
Apple

Speaking of active noise cancellation, Apple added microphones and vents that are 3x larger than the first generation, which it says makes ANC 1.6x more powerful, doubles Transparancy-mode performance, and helps deliver booming bass. This should make them fit nicely with the rest of the earbud competition.

Beats Studio Buds+ Review: Eager to Please
RELATEDBeats Studio Buds+ Review: Eager to Please

The Studio Buds+ also has four optional ear tip sizes to fit more ears and get the perfect fit for all-day use. In our review, Ryan said they’re super comfy and the transparency mode works great. As usual, Apple users can enjoy Spatial Audio, not to mention Dolby
Atmos for a more immersive listening experience. 

Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds+ works with iOS and Android, including Google’s Fast Pair technology, voice controls, Find My support, along with customization and software updates with the Beats app. Grab a pair starting today (May 17th) in one of three colors for $169 at the Apple Store or Best Buy.

Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The all-new Apple Beats Studio Buds+ are finally available with better sound, a more comfortable fit, and longer battery life for only $169.

Best Buy

Apple

