Why I Let My 549-Day Apple Watch Streak Die

I have a confession: I was in an unhealthy relationship with my Apple Watch. Once I jumped on the Apple Watch bandwagon, I had a casual relationship with it. However, I soon started interacting with my watch in a way that was less than healthy, so I decided to break up with it – at least temporarily.

Before I gave into the Apple Watch craze, I was tempted to roll my eyes when I heard statements like, “I’ve got to close my rings,” and “I exercised without my watch and it feels like it didn’t count.” Once I bought a watch of my own, I was soon saying the very things I had once scoffed at.

Coming out of the quarantine phase of the COVID pandemic made me start thinking about getting an Apple Watch. Entering the holiday shopping season provided the sales that tempted me enough to do it. And seeing the constant feedback from my watch encouraged me to keep wearing it and closing those rings.

However, somewhere around the time I hit my 500 Move Goal, I started questioning my relationship with my Apple Watch. Was it a healthy one and should I keep wearing my watch for another 500 days so that I could meet my 1000 Move Goal?

I decided the answer was no and officially let my streak die at 549 days. This is the story of why I decided to end my relationship with my Apple Watch SE by saying, “It’s not you. It’s me.”

Falling In Love

I know I’m very competitive with myself and have perfectionist tendencies, so I should have known I would become someone who lived for the thrill of closing my rings. I didn’t think about any of this when I clicked “buy” though. I just focused on all the ways my new purchase would change my life for the better.

It was convenient to check everything from my texts to the weather at a glance, and I loved the Mindfulness app. But the feature that was the most seductive to me was the Activity app. This simple app and its three little rings played right into my desire for perfection and achievement.

Entering and Leaving the Honeymoon Phase

At first, I wore my Apple Watch and went about my regular activities. If I didn’t close one of my rings by the end of the day, it wouldn’t be a big deal. I enjoyed learning more about my movement on a given day.

After a week or two, I shifted from using my Apple Watch as a source of information to a source of motivation. I wanted to close all my rings every day to receive the Apple Watch equivalent of a gold star for my daily movement and exercise. This perspective shift wasn’t a problem because I was still keeping some of my focus on how I was feeling.

My healthy relationship with my Apple Watch did eventually turn into something more detrimental though.

I can’t exactly pinpoint when the shift occurred, but I remember coming down with COVID about seven months after getting my watch. Even though I was very sick, I didn’t want to let my activity streak die. As a result, I pushed my body to still do a 30-minute workout every day.

Looking back, I should have just been resting until I was back to good health. After all, I couldn’t even take a deep breath without having a coughing fit, and I was sleeping almost as much as my elderly cat during that time. However, I still forced myself to move.

I was no longer listening to my body and doing what was best for it. I was listening to the rings to the detriment of my health. I was basically turning into an Apple Watch version of Gollum.

Breaking It Off

I’d like to say that my Apple Watch experience while I had COVID inspired me to end or at least rethink my relationship with my watch. However, like most toxic relationships, it would take more time before I was ready to do this. In fact, it took almost a year.

When I celebrated my 500 Move Goal, I looked to see what my next milestone was. I realized I wouldn’t be able to celebrate again until I had completed another 500 days with my watch. It was then I asked myself if I wanted to keep doing what I had been doing for about a year and a half.

This gave me some time to reflect on whether I was in a good and healthy relationship with my Apple Watch. I realized the way I was using my watch was pitting my health against my perfectionism. Was that what I wanted? No. I came to the conclusion that I don’t want to be perfect. I want to be healthy and happy.

This led me to another realization that was a bit uncomfortable initially: I needed to end my streak. It took about a week before I was ready to officially take off my watch, and I felt almost as nervous as I would if I were breaking up with another person.

However, on the morning of what would have been day 550, I didn’t put on my watch. Instead, I turned it off and put it in a dresser drawer. It felt odd but also freeing. There were times when I would look at my wrist and feel like something was missing when I noticed my watch wasn’t there. I knew this feeling would pass though, and it did.

Once the clock struck midnight and the day ended, I felt a sense of accomplishment and relief. I no longer had to close my rings at any cost. I could wear my Apple Watch when I wanted and leave it in a drawer when I didn’t, and that’s what I’ve done since breaking my 549-day streak.

What I Learned

My love story with my Apple Watch might not seem like it has a happy ending, but it does. I learned to put my health and happiness above my desire to be perfect. My misuse of my watch highlighted one of my toxic tendencies. This knowledge then inspired me to take action to overcome it and regain the balance I needed.

Overall, I’ve learned the Apple Watch and the Activity app can be wonderful when you use them as a means to an end (health and fitness) rather than the end itself (closing the rings). I think people like me might struggle with adopting this mindset, but my experience proves it’s possible to wear an Apple Watch and close the rings on your terms.