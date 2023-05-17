Beats Studio Buds+ Review: Eager to Please

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Beats’ original Studio Buds are among my favorites from the brand, offering stylized minimalism that’s equally convenient for both Android and iPhone users. The Beats Studio Buds+ build on that formula to keep up with the market, with improved noise canceling and features for a modest price increase.

The Studio Buds+’s upgraded noise canceling and transparency modes are both the biggest updates and the cause for some consternation during my review. The earbuds showcased some odd performance quirks in testing until I swapped out the default ear tips for the small pair. Luckily, Beats provides four different ear tip sets so you can get the fit right, which seems to be paramount to the experience.

Once done, I had no further issues, and the latest in the Studio line provided a comfy ride and solid performance across the board. While I felt the need to issue that word of warning, a proper fit seems to alleviate any standout issues, making the Studio Buds+ worth considering, especially for anyone who likes to flip between Android and iOS.

Here's What We Like Good ANC, great transparency mode

Android and iOS features

Comfy and convenient design

Solid battery life and calling And What We Don't Finicky venting system

No EQ or dedicated volume

Sound is sometimes sharp

No auto-pause or wireless charging

Simple Setup for All

In an increasingly siloed earbuds market, it’s refreshing to see features like one-touch pairing for both Android and iPhone in the same earbuds—especially from Apple’s own brand. It may not seem like a big deal, but with Google, Apple, and Samsung all going their own way, the ability to simply open the earbuds near any modern phone and touch “connect” is a sweet luxury.

Comfy, Convenient, and Snazzy

Earbuds dimensions (HxWxD): .61 x .85 x .78in (15.6 x 21.6 x 19.8mm)

.61 x .85 x .78in (15.6 x 21.6 x 19.8mm) Earbuds weight (per earbud): .176oz (5g)

.176oz (5g) Dust/water resistance: IPX4

IPX4 Case dimensions (HxWxD): 2 x 2.87 x 1in (51.5 x 73 x 25.6mm)

2 x 2.87 x 1in (51.5 x 73 x 25.6mm) Case weight: 1.73oz ( 49g)

1.73oz 49g) Colors: Black/Gold, Ivory, Transparent

The original Studio Buds’ wild shape wasn’t exactly a fashion trendsetter, but it’s a brilliant design innovation. With an exterior housing fashioned into a dial, the earbuds are ultra-simple to insert, remove, and adjust. The mirrored buttons at the tips provide easy-access controls, while their light weight makes it easy to wear them all day.

Beats says “95% of the internal components” in the Studio Buds+ are brand new, including larger microphones, a bigger battery in both the buds and the case, and a new venting system. But apart from the funky new transparent colorway, they look and feel almost identical—and that’s a good thing.

I’m not sure if it’s due to a more grippy exterior, but the new buds also seem to offer a more stable fit, with zero accidental drops in my testing. Beats also said the control keys have been revised for better accuracy, and true to that promise, I didn’t experience a single accidental button press.

The pill-shaped case also looks the same, though it’s now got a bigger battery inside. It’s a little larger than the cases for many of today’s micro buds like the AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but it’s plenty easy to pocket and looks particularly stylish in its new see-through skin.

Baseline Features, Ecosystem Extras

The original Studio Buds offered a refreshingly simplified design, but that meant skipping a few features on my wish list, like auto-pause and volume controls. The Studio Buds+ still don’t have sensors for pausing when you take a bud out—an AirPods stalwart—but they do address the volume issue to some degree. You can now choose between ANC control, volume control, or assistant summoning in the iOS/iPadOS/macOS settings or Beats app (for Android).

I still vastly prefer a dedicated volume control that doesn’t require swapping out another feature, as you’ll find in the new AirPods Pro. But there are some other conveniences here to help make up for it, judiciously divided across mobile ecosystems.

On the Android side, along with Google Fast Pair, you’ll get extras like automatic switching between compatible Android devices, Find My Device functionality, and some basic adjustments in the Beats app. The case doesn’t offer wireless charging, but it thankfully skips the Lightning connector for USB-C.

The Studio Buds+ don’t harbor Apple’s fancy H1 or H2 chipsets for auto-swapping between devices, but they still play a pretty good Apple game, too. Along with one-touch pairing, you’ll get hands-free Siri, compatibility with the Find My network, and the ability to automatically hand off audio to the Apple Watch when your phone is out of range.

Speaking of range, the Studio Buds+’s Class 1 Bluetooth connection means you’ll get a crazy long wireless range of up to 100 meters with line of sight, triple the length of most buds.

Good ANC, Natural Transparency

Beats claims the new Studio Buds+ offer “1.6x” the active noise canceling of the previous pair, and while I can’t attest to the math there, these buds provide good noise canceling for the money, especially in the lower register.

Using my go-to airplane drone test video played through studio speakers, the Studio Buds+ outmatched cheaper buds like the surprisingly adept Soundcore Space A40 and even beat Jabra’s aging flagship Elite 85t earbuds. They did so well, I matched them head-to-head with Bose’s last-gen QuietComfort buds, which are still among the best noise cancelers around. The Bose buds won out across the board, but the Studio Buds+ held their ground better than expected.

As with the original Studio Buds, the Buds+ are less effective for higher register sounds like voice chatter or dogs barking, where both the Jabra and Bose buds outmatched them. But they still do well for their price point, taking on everything from my whiney lawnmower to the din of the city on my dog walks with effective noise suppression.

To be clear, they won’t hold a candle to the latest QuietComfort Earbuds 2 or Apple’s AirPods Pro (gen 2), but that can be said about almost all headphones.

Like the AirPods Pro, the Studio Buds+ also offer surprisingly natural-sounding Transparency Mode, avoiding the tinny and obfuscated ambient sounds you’ll find in many earbuds.

I was able to wear them around friends and family for entire conversations without issue. Sure, it’s obnoxious, but it’s a great test, assuring you’ll feel comfy and secure swapping in and out of Transparency Mode to converse with neighbors or a flight attendant without skipping a beat.

Finicky Vents

The newly enhanced audio modes also came with an odd performance quirk for me. My first pair of Beats Studio Buds+ were actually unusable, as the left earbud seemed to be stuck swapping between sound modes, rapidly pulsing with an odd pressure. These are a pre-production pair, so this kind of issue isn’t unheard of.

The second pair still had something weird going on, though, until I swapped out the default tips. While it wasn’t particularly noticeable unless I was moving quickly, there was a warble of added pressure that cropped up with either ANC or Transparency Mode engaged, sort of like an echo.

It appeared to be an active adjustment the earbuds were making, and in fact, Beats says the ANC “adapts to each individual’s personal fit, neutralizing unwanted external noise” as well as touting new front vents to “relieve the sensitivity of the feedback loop, providing better potential for ANC performance.” After Beats suggested I swap to the smaller tips, the issue was alleviated.

Call it a bit of over-engineering. In helping to make the earbuds feel more natural, they’re more temperamental with the fit. Luckily, the smaller tips worked just as well for me, and I had no further issues. Beats PR also said I was the only reviewer to report the issue, so it may not be something most folks will encounter at all.

Bold Sound, Clear Calls

Driver: Custom, two-layer transducer

Custom, two-layer transducer Bluetooth connection: Bluetooth 5.3, Class 1 for extended range

The Beats Studio Buds+ powerful sound signature at both ends of the spectrum took some getting used to. In many ways, it’s an improvement over the more anemic sound of the original Studio Buds. The bass is more powerful, rich, and assertive when called upon. This isn’t the fuzzy bass of Beats’ early days, but firm and saucy bass that hits like a sledge, without obscuring the upper register.

Up top, the treble is clear and precise, while the midrange has a laser-tight snap to it that occasionally leans toward sharpness. The combination provides excellent instrumental delineation across a wide and deep soundstage. Whether you’re listening to stereo mixes or Apple Music’s Dolby Atmos/Spatial Audio tracks, the sound is spread across a starry expansion that will have your ears bending in all directions to track things down. One thing to note is that the earbuds don’t offer head-tracked Spatial Audio.

The downside of this ultra-clarity is a white-hot cut to some lighter instruments and recordings, which can sometimes become too much for my ears. I found myself wishing I could back down a few frequencies in the EQ, but unfortunately, that’s not available in the app or settings. Some extra body and warmth in the middle of the sound would have gone a long way to alleviate the issue.

That said, I enjoyed the sound across most tracks, from peppy pop with foundational bass to well-recorded acoustic and folk rock. Old funky bass guitars are crispy and lithe, with a sweet presence. Acoustic guitars have some extra brass sparkle to the attacks, and electronic bass bombs hit with enough force to shake your seat. If your ears can handle some occasional extremes, there’s a lot of fun to explore in the new sound.

When it comes to calling, the earbuds held up quite well. I had no trouble hearing others with one or both earbuds in and vice versa, even with a bit of wind brushing past my ears.

Battery Upgrade

Earbuds : Up to 6 hours with ANC, 9 hours without

: Up to 6 hours with ANC, 9 hours without Charging Case: Three extra charges

Three extra charges Total playback with case: Up to 24 hours with ANC, up to 36 hours without

Up to 24 hours with ANC, up to 36 hours without Quick charge: 5 minutes for up to 1 hour of playback (without ANC)

There are two important elements to the Studio Buds+’s battery boost that could almost justify the price bump on their own. First, the buds themselves move up from 5 hours with noise canceling and 8 hours with and without it to 6 hours and 9 hours, respectively, which is solid in their price class. This held up in my testing, with the buds sitting just under 10% after about 6 hours of listening.

The second improvement is in the case, which now offers three recharges rather than two, for up to 24 hours total with ANC and 36 hours without it. That adds up to a lot more time away from an outlet.

Should You Buy the Beats Studio Buds+?

Once I solved the finicky venting issue, the Beats Studio Buds+ performed well for me, offering better than average ANC, excellent Transparency Mode and call quality, and a comfy and convenient fit.

If you’re looking for features like EQ and dedicated volume control, you’ll find that and more in similarly priced competitors like Jabra’s Elite 7 Active for any phone, or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Android users.

Meanwhile, the Beats Fit Pro offer a more fitness-forward design and iPhone features like Auto Switching between devices for just a bit more money, and Apple’s AirPods Pro (gen 2) beat all of them if you don’t mind spending up. That said, if you’re after a solid pair of mid-range noise cancelers that can work equally well with either phone system, the Beats Studio Buds+ are worth considering.