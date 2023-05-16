Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

News

Google Will Delete Your Old Gmail if You Don't Log in Enough

If you don't access your data, you can't keep it.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
Google G logo on a wood sign
Justin Duino / Review Geek

According to its new inactive account policy, Google will delete accounts that haven’t been used for two years. All of the content associated with these accounts, including emails, documents, Drive storage, and Photos storage, will also disappear. The new policy takes effect on January 1st of 2024.

Previously, Google only deleted the files associated with inactive accounts (and accounts that sat beyond their storage limit for two years). Today’s new policy takes things a step further, as inactive accounts will be completely deleted and unrecoverable.

But Google wants to take a “phased approach,” so it will start with “accounts that were created and never used again” before deleting accounts that may have simply been forgotten or neglected. The company will also email an account (and its recovery address, if one is provided) multiple times before deletion occurs. (Google also notes that it will limit the amount of time it retains your personal information. Presumably, it uses this information for advertising or identification purposes.)

And, as 9to5Google notes, accounts that have uploaded YouTube videos are currently exempt from this rule. Presumably, this is to avoid losing any legacy content that may be popular, historically relevant, or uploaded by a person that has passed away.

Organizational accounts, such as those made for businesses or schools, are also safe. That said, organizations are supposed to have a special organizational account—if you’re using a personal account for work, Google will think it’s a personal account!

To keep your account “active,” Google suggests that you periodically log in and interact with services like Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Photos, and so on. You should also set a recovery email for any accounts that you care about (Google will pester you about this during login). Note that accounts tied to an Android phone are considered active, as are those that maintain a Google One subscription.

Source: Google via 9to5Google

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.