Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Review: Still Our Favorite Smart Display
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google’s Personal Safety Update Will Turn Pixel Phones Into Dashcams

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Google Pixel 7's rear cameras
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

With an upcoming Personal Safety app update, Pixel phone users will soon be able to use their smartphones as dashcams for their cars, 9to5Google has discovered.

Accidentally released as a “dogfood” build, the Personal Safety app update was briefly available on the Play Store. Upon examining the release, 9to5Google’s APK Insight team uncovered a new feature called “Dashcam.” As the name suggests, this feature allows users to record video and audio while driving, offering valuable documentation for accidents or unexpected incidents.

To access the Dashcam feature, users can launch it through a dedicated shortcut in the home page’s “Be Prepared” section. From there, users can initiate manual recordings or review recently captured videos. Conveniently, while the Dashcam is recording, users can still fully utilize their phones, including navigation with Google Maps. Alternatively, users can lock their screens to save power while the recording continues.

One notable aspect of Dashcam is its seamless integration, requiring minimal user intervention. During setup, users can opt for recordings to automatically start when their phone connects to a specific Bluetooth device, such as their car stereo or entertainment system. Recordings will automatically cease when the connection is lost.

To manage phone storage space efficiently, recordings are automatically deleted after three days unless users choose to save them. The app also mentions that the videos are compressed, averaging approximately “30 MB per minute,” with a maximum recording length of 24 hours.

Google Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 7 Review: It's a No-Brainer

The implementation of using smartphones as dashcams appear to be well-thought-out and nearly ready for launch. Furthermore, using a smartphone as a dashcam presents several advantages, as most smartphones possess superior camera capabilities compared to some lower-end dashcams.

Although the feature’s details do not indicate exclusivity to Google Pixel devices, it’s not clear if Dashcam will be available on other phones using the Personal Safety app. If it remains exclusive to Pixel devices, the next opportunity for Google to introduce Pixel features will likely be in the June Pixel Feature Drop.

Great as a Dashcam

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery - 128GB - Snow

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

Get a Pixel phone and forget about buying a dash cam

Amazon

$564.69
$599.00 Save 6%

Best Buy

$599.00
 

Target

$599.00
 

Source: 9to5Google

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »