Belkin Refuses to Patch a Security Flaw In Wemo Smart Plug V2

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

1 min read
Security experts at Sternum identified a critical vulnerability (CVE-2023-27217) in Belkin’s Wemo Smart Plug V2. When exploited, this vulnerability allows hackers to execute remote code—something that may compromise your entire network. But Belkin won’t fix it.

Before we get into the details, I should note that Sternum fulfilled this exploit through a direct connection with a Wemo Smart Plug V2. The security group believes that remote code execution could be enabled through the cloud (from outside of your home), but it has not confirmed this belief.

Anyway, Sternum alerted Belkin to this vulnerability. And it received a ridiculous response; in Belkin’s words, the Wemo Smart Plug V2 “is at the end of its life and will not be patched.”

It’s true that the Wemo Smart Plug V2 is a bit old. After all, Belkin is currently selling a fourth-gen model (which is not affected by this problem). But the product still works, it’s still in many homes, and if customers knew that their Wemo Smart Plug would become a security threat, they probably wouldn’t have bought it in the first place.

Source: Sternum via 9to5Mac

