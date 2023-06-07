Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen) Review: Beautiful, but You Can Do Better

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $399

The Master & Dynamic MH40 (2nd Gen) Wireless headphones offer a few improvements over the previous model. Like other M&D headphones, these cans are made of high-quality materials and are available in various colors. However, whether they are worth the price of admission depends on several factors.

The MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen) cans have everything you’d expect from the New York-based audio company, which has long been known to produce head-turning lightweight headphones made with durable materials like leather, steel, and anodized aluminum. Unfortunately, though they include some much-needed upgrades over the original model, the newest MH40 headphones also come with a nasty surprise—they’re $100 more than the 2019 version.

Here's What We Like Exceptional design

Multiple color options

Comfortable

Quick charge

Great accessories And What We Don't Premium price

Better, not great battery life

Lacking some on-device controls

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Build Quality & Design: Another M&D Winner

Dimensions : 205 x 202 x 71mm (8.1 x 8.0 x 2.8in)

: 205 x 202 x 71mm (8.1 x 8.0 x 2.8in) Weight : 280g (9.88oz)

: 280g (9.88oz) Connection : Wired 3.5mm and Bluetooth wireless connection

: Wired 3.5mm and Bluetooth wireless connection Bluetooth Version: 5.2

I’ve been reviewing Master & Dynamic products for various publications for a long time. One thing above everything else has always stood out: the company makes beautiful products, whether headphones or earphones, regardless of the model.

In the build and design department, M&D has another winner with the MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen) headphones. These headphones feature an aluminum body and ear cups with anodized aluminum controls, a coated canvas headband, and lambskin leather ear pads. At launch, these products come in five color pairings: silver metal/brown leather, black metal/black leather, gunmetal/black leather, silver metal/gray leather, and silver metal/navy leather. As you can see in the included photos, the site’s review unit is in silver metal and brown leather.

Comfort

Listening to music or your favorite podcast with over-ear headphones shouldn’t be an uncomfortable experience. Thanks to the high-quality headband and snug ear pads, the MH40 (2nd Gen) headphones are among the most comfortable on the market at their price point. Even better, the adjustment arms on either side are simple to use (and stay in place) to provide maximum flexibility.

No doubt the ear pads will last for a long time. And yet, they are magnetized for easy removal and replacement. Therefore, you’ll always have a positive experience.

Connectivity

The MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen) pairing process is relatively pain-free. When the headphones are turned on for the first time, they’ll enter pairing mode automatically. From there, connect using the Bluetooth menu on your device. Afterward, you can pair additional devices, such as your smartphone and computer. To use one device over another, you’ll need to pause the one you aren’t using; it will find the next device within seconds.

Controls and the M&D Connect App: Good and Bad

You can control the headphones using the buttons on the right ear cup. This includes a multifunction button for controlling music and activating the voice assistant, volume controls, and a power/pairing button. A pairing/battery level indicator also comes in handy when you’re worried the headphones are about to run out of power.

These controls work as expected, although they’re a little bit small in size. As a result, finding them (at least initially) with just your hand when the headphones are being worn is somewhat problematic. And yet, they look great to the naked eye, so there’s that.

The M&D Connect app, available for iPhone/iPad and Android, provides additional controls and notifications for their headphones. One of its most notable features is the ability to view the exact battery percentage of the headphones. Moreover, the app offers four EQ presets: bass boost, bass cut, podcast (which enhances mids and vocals), and audiophile. Once you set an EQ preset, it will be saved across all paired devices. Another convenient feature is the Sidetone setting, which increases voice levels during phone calls and provides some passive noise isolation.

Aside from these features, the app allows users to change the headphone name, adjust the auto-off timer (30 minutes, one hour, three hours, or never), and install available firmware updates.

Although the M&D Connect app is efficient in its functions, it would have been better if some of its features had been integrated into the headphones. For instance, EQ changes and Sidetone activation could have been included in another button on the right cup. Unfortunately, the latter’s omission is inconvenient since it must be activated before every call.

Sound and Call Quality: What You’d Expect

The M&D sound profile has remained exceptional, with a perfectly balanced bass and highs catering to all music genres. The MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen) headphones elevate the sound quality with their 40mm titanium drivers, producing crystal clear and deep lows. The bass is present without overwhelming, providing a well-rounded and immersive listening experience.

Undoubtedly, most folks will use these headphones to listen to music and podcasts through Bluetooth. However, you might consider using the USB-C to USB-C cable option for exceptional quality. With this, you can experience hi-res digital audio up to 24-bit/96kHz.

I’m not the strictest of audiophiles, and you can find more in-depth tests elsewhere online. My sound tests typically involve listening to a few select songs, which I did here. I always start with the 2011 remastered version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which shows how well the headphones can handle multi-layered harmonies and high notes. The MH40 (2nd Gen) handles both beautifully, especially Freddie Mercury’s incredible voice, which includes notes high on the music scale.

To see whether headphones can handle changes in musical intensity, I turn to David Bowie’s 2017 remaster of “Heroes.” Here, you can hear the song’s unique tremble near the end — which is sometimes lacking with other headphones. For quick headphone testing, I highly recommend using Bjork’s “Hunter.” You should hear introductory fast drum beats that ebb and flow in both ears. If you do not, there’s something wrong.

Using “Smart Hours” by John Martyn, I can see whether headphones can get through a spacious performance and avoid claustrophobia. But, again, the MH40 (2nd Gen) works terrific here. Finally, for bass quality testing, I switch to a modern option, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” Despite the decent bass produced by the M&D headphones, it’s possible to find headphones with even deeper bass. This isn’t good or bad, just a fact.

Shifting to call quality, these cans offer a better experience than their predecessor. During a call, moderate background sounds are mostly avoided, such as air conditioning units a few feet away and music playing in another room. However, much louder sounds like cars driving by are still annoying. Mostly quiet winds, however, are nearly non-existent.

Microphone Audio Sample: Inside, Quiet Room

Microphone Audio Sample: Outside, Wind

Microphone Audio Sample: Outside, Sidetone

The elephant in the room is what the MH40 (2nd Gen) doesn’t have—active noise cancelation. This omission isn’t surprising once you realize M&D reserves this feature for its MW75 headphones. However, the headphones have a relatively high price point, so the lack of ANC can’t be overlooked, especially with some of the competition. Well-received headphones like Sony WH-1000XM5 ($399) and Bose QuietComfort 45 ($329) both come with ANC and either match or beat the price of the MH40 (2nd Gen).

Another negative is that these headphones don’t have auto-pause, found on other products like the MW75.

Battery Play Time: 30 hours

30 hours Charging: USB-C

USB-C Quick Charge: 15 minutes charge for 6 hours of playback

There’s good and bad news regarding the MH40 (2nd Gen) battery life. First, at 30 hours between charges, these headphones last 66% larger than the 2019 version. And perhaps better still, a 15-minute quick charge can easily add six hours more time. And yet, 30 hours isn’t a lot for non-ANC headphones in 2023. Many of the best ANC headphones on the market offer the same or more time, which is strange since ANC typically lowers battery life.

Accessories

Once again, M&D offers some of the best headphone accessories inside the box. With the MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen), you’ll find a canvas carrying pouch, a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, USB-C to USB-A adapter, USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable, and a 3.5mm to 1/4 inch adapter.

Besides the extra ear cups you can purchase, M&D offers additional features to compliment your purchase, including a charging stand, additional cables, and more.

The Best Headphones of 2023 Best Noise-Canceling Headphones Overall Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Budget Headphones Philips SHP9600 Best Noise-Canceling Headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 Best Wireless Headphones Sennheiser Momentum 4 Best Wired Headphones Sennheiser HD 650 Best Workout Headphones Adidas RPT-01 Best Studio Headphones Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO Headphones

Should You Buy the Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen) Headphones?

The first-generation MH40 headphones launched at $299. It’s where the latest pair should have dropped but didn’t. At $399, these are pricey non-ANC headphones in a world where some of the best ANC headphones are available for less.

Price aside, the Master & Dynamic MH40 (2nd Gen) headphones are beautiful and will feel terrific on your head whether you’re listening to your favorite tunes for 30 minutes or three hours at a time. Besides, the sound is excellent, regardless of the music you select. And 30 hours of entertainment between charging is nothing to complain about, especially when you can add six extra hours in just 15 minutes.

The bottom line: If you really want a pair of M&D wireless headphones, recognized their price points, and don’t care much about ANC, the MH40 (2nd Gen) is worth considering.