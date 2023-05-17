Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Review: Still Our Favorite Smart Display
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Amazon Goes Affordable With Its New Echo Speakers and Earbuds

It's a surprising move, especially after Amazon's previous hardware launch.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
Amazon Echo Pop in four colors---black, purple, green, and gray.
Amazon

In a surprise move, Amazon is refreshing its Echo lineup with three affordable new products—the Echo Pop, Echo Buds (2023 Model), and Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). It’s an interesting change of pace, especially when you consider the bevy of premium devices that Amazon debuted last fall.

The Echo Pop smart speaker clocks in at $40, providing a slightly-cheaper alternative to the $50 Echo Dot. Of course, it offers all the features that you’d expect from an Echo speaker, including Alexa smart home compatibility, voice control, and audio streaming. It can also extend the reach of your Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, and it uses Matter to ensure compatibility with a wide range of products.

It’s clear that Amazon cut costs by using a directional speaker design. Amazon’s more expensive Echo speakers use an omnidirectional design to achieve a “room filling” sound. (Personally, I’ve always preferred directional speakers, so I don’t see this as a downgrade. But I haven’t tested the Echo Pop, so I can’t comment on its sound quality.)

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 4
The Amazon Echo Pop on a wall mount (sold separately).
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Buds 2023 Edition.
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 5 Gen 3 smart display.
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 5 Gen 3 kids edition, which has a cosmic paintjob.
Amazon
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

The refreshed Echo Buds are also quite interesting, and they only cost $40. Amazon promises a “rich” and “balanced” sound through its 12mm drivers and “semi-in-ear” design. Plus, users can enjoy multipoint Bluetooth (you can connect to two devices at once), customizable tap controls, Find My Echo Buds tracking, and on-the-go access to Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Unfortunately, the so-called “long-lasting battery life” caps out at just 20 hours with the charging case, and advanced features like ANC are missing.

Yale Smart Safe With Wi-Fi Review: A New Smart Home Necessity
RELATEDYale Smart Safe With Wi-Fi Review: A New Smart Home Necessity

As for the third-gen Echo Show 5—well, it’s not too different from the previous model. Coming in at $90, this smart display uses a new AZ2 Neural Edge processor for “20% faster” performance, plus an improved speaker system and a more effective microphone array. It also adds Matter support, and parents can purchase an Echo Show 5 Kids model if they wish.

You can pre-order all of these products today. The Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 start shipping on May 31st, while the refreshed Echo Buds begin shipping on June 7th.

Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker

Amazon's most affordable smart speaker, the Echo Pop, features a directional design. It offers Alexa voice commands for smart home control, streaming, and more. Plus, it can extend the range of your eero Mesh Wi-Fi network, and it supports Matter.

Amazon

$39.99
 

Amazon Echo Buds (2023 Release)

With a simple design, multipoint Bluetooth, and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, the new Echo Buds are an interesting set of budget wireless earbuds.

Amazon

$39.99
 

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Now with Matter compatibility and improved performance, the Echo Show 5 lets you control your smart home, make video calls, play music, or look up recipes on the fly.

Amazon

$89.99
 

Source: Amazon

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »