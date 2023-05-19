Get 3 Months of Hulu for $6 With This Limited-Time Deal

If you’ve never heard of National Streaming Day, you’re not alone. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate along with Hulu, who is offering their ad-supported streaming plan for just $2 per month for the first three months to honor the occasion. The promotion runs until May 27th.

The regular price for Hulu ad-supported tier is $7.99. So, if you sign up during the promotion period, you’ll save about 74% through the course of the discount period. The regular price of $7.99 resumes after 90 days. Plus, this deal is open to almost everyone who isn’t a current Hulu subscriber. Even those who have recently canceled can sign back up for the discount if it’s been over a month since they left the service.

Hulu’s ad-supported tier gives you access to everything you get in the ad-free plan (except you get ads, of course), including the streaming library with a massive selection of shows and movies, most new TV episodes the day after they air on broadcast, Hulu Originals, up to six user profiles, and the ability to watch on two devices simultaneously.

If Hulu is one of those streaming services you haven’t tried yet or recently canceled to save money, now may be a good time to check it out again for cheap. Just remember to unsubscribe in August before the price goes back up.

