Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser Profile USB Review: Solid Streaming Microphone With Hands-On Controls
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Get 3 Months of Hulu for $6 With This Limited-Time Deal

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Hulu logo on a smart TV
Jordan Gloor / Review Geek

If you’ve never heard of National Streaming Day, you’re not alone. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate along with Hulu, who is offering their ad-supported streaming plan for just $2 per month for the first three months to honor the occasion. The promotion runs until May 27th.

The regular price for Hulu ad-supported tier is $7.99. So, if you sign up during the promotion period, you’ll save about 74% through the course of the discount period. The regular price of $7.99 resumes after 90 days. Plus, this deal is open to almost everyone who isn’t a current Hulu subscriber. Even those who have recently canceled can sign back up for the discount if it’s been over a month since they left the service.

Netflix Basic With Ads Plan Review: Maybe Too Much of an Overcorrection
RELATEDNetflix Basic With Ads Plan Review: Maybe Too Much of an Overcorrection

Hulu’s ad-supported tier gives you access to everything you get in the ad-free plan (except you get ads, of course), including the streaming library with a massive selection of shows and movies, most new TV episodes the day after they air on broadcast, Hulu Originals, up to six user profiles, and the ability to watch on two devices simultaneously.

If Hulu is one of those streaming services you haven’t tried yet or recently canceled to save money, now may be a good time to check it out again for cheap. Just remember to unsubscribe in August before the price goes back up.

Subscribe for $2 Per Month

Hulu Ad-Supported Streaming

Sign up by May 27th to get the first 3 months of Hulu for $2 per month. Monthly price goes up to $7.99 after promotional period.

Shop

Source: Hulu

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »