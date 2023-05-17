You Can Now Buy Starlink Internet at Best Buy

If you’re interested in Elon Musk’s high-speed satellite internet service Starlink, we have good news. This week, Best Buy started selling residential SpaceX Starlink dishes on its website, making it easier than ever for consumers to try it.

Previously, users had to sign up on the Starlink site, check availability by region, then get the items shipped to their houses. With upcoming competition from Amazon, it makes sense to expand availability. And while Best Buy only offers Starlink satellite dishes for around 25 states, this makes it far easier for customers to get started.

Best Buy has Starlink satellite internet service kits available online, as well as a pick-up option, suggesting it’s readily available at physical locations in select states. The options include Starlink, a Wi-Fi router, cables, and an option base.

As you can see from the image above, availability mainly consists of western states and a few others with high demand. Still, getting something like Starlink with high-speed internet in remote locations is a big deal, which is why it’s so popular.

According to the website, Best Buy offers both the affordable Standard Kit and the larger High-Performance package. Pricing is the same as you’d pay from Starlink itself, meaning this is just another option making it easier to get the setup locally.

Remember that you’ll still want to check the service availability map before you buy, and make sure that Starlink serves your area. If so, go ahead and order a satellite dish from the Best Buy link below. Additionally, Starlink is available through Home Depot.