Logitech Joins the iFixit Repair Revolution

Thanks to a new partnership, iFixit will provide genuine replacement parts and repair guides for Logitech devices. The companies will begin with Logitech’s MX Master and MX Anywhere mice before moving on to other products, including keyboards, headphones, speakers, webcams, and gaming peripherals.

A handy “Logitech Repair Hub” will provide quick access to these replacement parts and repair guides. Naturally, iFixit will offer replacement parts with “fix kits,” which provide the necessary tools for a specific repair. But customers can also buy the parts without any tools.

In its press release, Logitech explains the environmental benefits of device repair. But environmentalism is just one part of this equation. Self-repair allows customers to save money by avoiding new purchases, and from a moral standpoint, people should be provided the resources needed for a safe repair job.

iFixit is a leader in device repair and a champion of Right to Repair legislation. Through this partnership, Logitech is clearly indicating an interest in self-repair. Customers should absolutely take note, especially in the era of rechargeable keyboards and mice (without replaceable batteries, these devices will eventually become unusable).

I should clarify that this is just one of many iFixit partnerships. Previously, iFixit joined forces with Google, Samsung, HTC, and even Valve. These partnerships clearly haven’t swayed iFixit’s famous “Repairability Scores,” as indicated by iFixit’s Galaxy S22 teardown.

Anyway, genuine parts and repair guides for the Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere mice will arrive “this summer.” We don’t know the timetable for other Logitech products.

