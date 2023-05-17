Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Review: Still Our Favorite Smart Display
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Logitech Joins the iFixit Repair Revolution

Keep that old mouse scrolling and clicking!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Repairing a Logitech MX Master 3 mouse using iFixit tools.
iFixit, Logitech

Thanks to a new partnership, iFixit will provide genuine replacement parts and repair guides for Logitech devices. The companies will begin with Logitech’s MX Master and MX Anywhere mice before moving on to other products, including keyboards, headphones, speakers, webcams, and gaming peripherals.

A handy “Logitech Repair Hub” will provide quick access to these replacement parts and repair guides. Naturally, iFixit will offer replacement parts with “fix kits,” which provide the necessary tools for a specific repair. But customers can also buy the parts without any tools.

In its press release, Logitech explains the environmental benefits of device repair. But environmentalism is just one part of this equation. Self-repair allows customers to save money by avoiding new purchases, and from a moral standpoint, people should be provided the resources needed for a safe repair job.

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Review: A Fantastic Work-From-Home Headset
RELATEDLogitech Zone Vibe 100 Review: A Fantastic Work-From-Home Headset

iFixit is a leader in device repair and a champion of Right to Repair legislation. Through this partnership, Logitech is clearly indicating an interest in self-repair. Customers should absolutely take note, especially in the era of rechargeable keyboards and mice (without replaceable batteries, these devices will eventually become unusable).

I should clarify that this is just one of many iFixit partnerships. Previously, iFixit joined forces with Google, Samsung, HTC, and even Valve. These partnerships clearly haven’t swayed iFixit’s famous “Repairability Scores,” as indicated by iFixit’s Galaxy S22 teardown.

Anyway, genuine parts and repair guides for the Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere mice will arrive “this summer.” We don’t know the timetable for other Logitech products.

Best Wireless Mouse

Logitech MX Master 3S

 Read How-To Geek's Full Review

The ergonomically-shaped Logitech MX Master 3S has flawless wireless, great battery life, and customization and comfort for all your day-to-day needs.

Amazon

$99.99
 

Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Logitech's ultra-portable MX Anywhere 3 mouse offers a 70-day battery life, two scrolling speeds, customizable buttons, and USB-C charging.

Amazon

$79.99
 

Source: iFixit, Logitech

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »