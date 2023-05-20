Explore the Batcave With This Stunning LEGO ‘Batman Returns’ Set

It’s been over 30 years since the release of Batman Returns with Michael Keaton, but it’s still an all-time favorite Batman film for many. If you love Batman and LEGO, this stunning new 3,981-piece Batcave Shadow Box is a must-buy.

With this new release, LEGO is paying tribute to Tim Burton’s hit movie by releasing what could be its best Batman set ever. The Batcave Shadow Box is already pretty big, but once you pull it open, you’ll find a batmobile hiding in the middle, Bruce Wayne, Alfred, Catwoman, and several other minifigures. Seriously, this LEGO set looks epic.

The new LEGO Batman Returns Batcave set isn’t for the faint of heart. That’s because you’ll intricately assemble nearly 4,000 LEGO bricks to form a box full of surprises.

There are hidden doors everywhere, weapon lockers behind the vault door, a gate that opens to reveal the batsuit, iconic iconography on the walls, and fun details throughout. You can even be Alfred and change images on the big screen TV for Bruce to look over.

Even better, when the shadow box is closed, there’s a large cutout of the Batman logo, making it a fantastic statement piece when you’re not enjoying the new minifigures of Catwoman and The Penguin.

This stunning toy that doubles as a display case is available to order on June 8th for $399, with VIP early access on the 5th. Grab yours from the link below.