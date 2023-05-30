Yakima StageTwo Bike Rack Review: Take Your Ebike Anywhere

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $849

Most people don’t have access to bike trails from their backyard, so any serious rider needs a bike rack or mat. Yakima is one of the biggest names in the space, and its latest StageTwo hitch bike rack is one of its best yet, and it can even handle heavy ebikes.

I’ve used tailgate pads, straps, blankets, and all sorts of things to secure bikes to vehicles, but I never feel confident. Plus, you’ll want something more robust and secure when you have an expensive Specialized full-suspension, a fancy road bike, or a sweet electric bike.

The new Yakima StageTwo is highly versatile, can fit tires of all sizes—including my gnarly Super73 fat tires—handles more weight than most racks without a problem, and even has an optional loading ramp. It’s a bit expensive, but if you want to take your ebikes anywhere, here’s what you need to know.

Here's What We Like Fits two bikes comfortably

High weight capacity (for ebikes)

Super sturdy

Built-in locks for security And What We Don't A bit bulky

It doesn't work with fenders

Expensive

Unboxing & Installation

Rack weight: 66 lbs

66 lbs Alignment: Offset trays for extra bike-to-bike clearance

Offset trays for extra bike-to-bike clearance Available sizes: Fits 1.25″ or 2″ hitch receivers

Fits 1.25″ or 2″ hitch receivers Options: Carry four bikes with the optional StageTwo 2 upgrade

If you’ve ever put together a bike rack, you’ll be pretty familiar with the process, only with a few twists and additional options that help set it apart from the competition. For those that haven’t, don’t worry, as it’s incredibly straightforward and doesn’t require any special skills.

It took me about 35-40 minutes to get it out of the box, laid out, and fully assembled on my truck. The hardest part was the unique installation of the movable arms that tighten down on the front wheel to keep your bike secure. That said, the instructions were very easy to follow.

For starters, you’ll slide the hitch assembly into your 1.25″ or 2″ hitch receiver, then use Yakima’s excellent “SpeedKnob” to securely lock it in place. Compared to previous installs with my old Kuat rack, the Speedknob makes it so simple. You twist the knob while wobbling the hitch back and forth until it’s tight and secure. Then, put in the hitch pin and use the included key (and neat keychain) to lock the knob.

Next, each bike wheel tray comes in two pieces. All you have to do is slide these into place, then use the included four screws and tools to tighten everything into place. Some reviews online complained about the holes not lining up, but the instructions clearly state to wiggle the trays while tightening the bolts. I followed the instructions and didn’t have a single problem.

Additionally, and what makes this better than most racks is the option to offset each tray so one is further to the left (or right) than the other. This improves ground clearance and makes carrying two bikes easier as you don’t have to worry about pedals and handlebars hitting each other. Plus, each one faces a different direction.

Both trays are customizable, so you can choose which sticks out or put them completely even. The options here are super helpful for those with different sizes and types of bikes. Remember that to adjust the wheel trays, you’ll need to remove the original four screws, then two others, and re-assemble them. So, configure your layout before starting.

Again, the rotating arms that tighten down on the front tire were the only tricky part of the installation, as it’s a tight fit. However, these are crucial to your bikes staying on the rack, and still only took 2-3 minutes per side. Everything was straightforward, the tools came included, and I had everything done easily.

Loading and Bike Retention

Fitment: Fits 20″ to 29″ wheel sizes and tires up to 3.25″ wide

Fits 20″ to 29″ wheel sizes and tires up to 3.25″ wide Fat Tire Kit: Fits up to 5″ wide tires (sold separately)

Fits up to 5″ wide tires (sold separately) Bike length: Can handle wheelbases up to 52″

Can handle wheelbases up to 52″ Weight rating (on road) : Tested and Approved to 70 lbs per bike

: Tested and Approved to 70 lbs per bike Weight rating (offroad): Rated to 42 lbs per bike

I’m pretty impressed with the overall system and design. The wheel trays are big enough to handle massive ebike fat tires but still have a groove to secure the smallest road bike tires. Then, there’s an included strap to secure the rear wheel.

Most bike racks are frustrating to use, the straps get in the way, and the hook arm typically attaches to the frame, which can scratch the paint. With the Yakima StageTwo, the straps completely fold out of the way, making it fuss-free while throwing a heavy bike on. Then, fold it over and tighten down the straps. The “StrongArm” hook, which is adjustable, goes on the wheel. Pull it down until tight and there’s no wobble, and you’re all set.

Everything about this is super simple, but I wish I bought the optional loading ramp, as lifting up my 65 lb Super73 isn’t the most enjoyable thing in the world.

Loading and unloading is easy for regular bikes or something like the lightweight Velotric Thunder 1 ebike. The accessory ramp probably isn’t needed unless you have a very high vehicle or a heavy bike.

You’ll want to put the heavier bike closest to your vehicle, and when you’re only loading one bike, follow the same rule. The less weight on the outside, the better.

Heading to a Trail: Durable and Sturdy

Every bike rack has a little bit of wobble to it, that’s just how it goes. That said, the Yakima StageTwo is one of the better ones I’ve tried. It’s very tight in the hitch, durable and well-made, and the bikes sit securely on the rack. It barely had any wobble, even with heavy ebikes installed, and it gave me confidence while driving around town and up a dirt road to find some single track.

My Super73 weighs more than the 70 lb limit, so I removed the heavy battery and left it inside the truck. I also went on some light dirt roads with plenty of rocks and bumps, and it handled everything great. Even with all that weight and uneven ground, everything is durable and sturdy.

The optional fat tire accessory kit is perfect for those ebikes with oversized tires. And while all you get is bigger rear tire plastic straps and some removable stitched straps for the front wheel, as shown above, it does an excellent job at keeping everything secure. Plus, the extra peace of mind of having a strap on both wheels is nice.

Whether I’m cruising down the highway to go camping with my ebikes or driving down the street to hit a trail on my Trek full-suspension, the Yakima StageTwo did an excellent job at keeping things safe.

Security Locks, Tilting, and More

Many bike racks have a tilt mode, and the StageTwo is no exception. This tilts the entire rack down enough that you can still lower a truck tailgate or pop up the hatch or trunk of a regular vehicle.

Yakima’s system works great, but the handle isn’t the easiest to squeeze when it’s time to lower the rack or switch it upright to drive around without bikes. The handle doesn’t have a large area to easily grip, which isn’t ideal. It’s also made of plastic and doesn’t have the same premium feeling as the rest of the product. And those are my only real complaint about the rack.

As for the overall design, everything else is excellent. While raised or lowered, it can easily handle the weight of almost any bike you load on, then tilt it further to access the bed. Better yet, Yakima was smart enough to build a lock and security system right into the frame of the locking arms.

As you can see, an integrated steel cable with a soft rubber finish extends and wraps around the bike’s frame, then locks into place. The same key you use for the hitch works on each lock, thanks to Yakima’s SKS (same key system) approach. Put the one key on Yakima’s included keychain, and you’re all set.

That same key locks the Speedknob on the hitch, essentially locking the entire rack to your vehicle. A thief could spin it all they want or take out the hitch pin, and it’s not going anywhere.

However, if you leave the bikes unattended for an extended period (which I wouldn’t ever do), we recommend getting a better lock just to make things difficult for stupid thieves.

Yakima even welded a durable square bracket to the rack frame between the two bike trays, giving owners another area to add a chain or additional locks. It’s another example of Yakima knowing its crowd and adding useful features buyers can appreciate.

Should You Buy One?

So, should you buy one? Well, it’s certainly an expensive bike rack, so that depends on your wants and needs. Yakima offers similar options that don’t have as high of a weight rating, but if you own an ebike or two, you can’t go wrong with the StageTwo.

The Yakima StageTwo is the best bike rack I’ve owned to date, and that’s saying something. And yes, I’ve tried options from 1Up, Thule, and Kuat, to name a few. Between the adjustable tray system, built-in locks, secure hitch mechanism, easy maneuverability, and safely handling two massive ebikes, it’s an easy choice.

Aside from the tilt system, the StageTwo looks good, works great, and has plenty of features to help you and your bikes make it to your next trail ride adventure.