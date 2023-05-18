Google’s Next Phone Could Take Your Temperature

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski and 91mobiles have released the first leak of the Google Pixel 8 Series. While leaks of Pixel devices are common, this one has confirmed a notable new feature—the integration of a thermometer.

The leaked video serves as a guide for using the thermometer feature. Users are instructed to identify the sensor, remove obstructions around the forehead, and bring the phone close to their face. The sensor does not need direct contact with the forehead. Instead, users move the phone towards their temple over five seconds to obtain a comprehensive reading.

While the origin of the video remains unclear, it appears to be internal promotional material from Google, demonstrating the thermometer feature. Testing is currently underway by Google employees, with indications that the feature may be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro variant. The leaked video does not demonstrate how the sensor measures object temperature, although it could have that capability.

The leaked video briefly reveals the design of the Pixel 8 Pro, which closely resembles the Pixel 7 Pro, with all three sensors now positioned within the same module in the camera bar. The phone shown in the video is white with silver trim.

As anticipation for the Pixel 8 series builds, these leaks provide valuable insights into the upcoming flagship device. The official introduction of the Pixel 8 series is expected toward the end of the year, likely in October, following Google’s previous launch schedules.