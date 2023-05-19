Chevy Updates Silverado EV Estimated EPA Range to 450 Miles

This is only for the WT (Work Truck) model, but it's still impressive.

Since GM said the Chevrolet Silverado EV truck would be “unmatched” when it arrives this spring, we’ve patiently awaited its arrival. With the release quickly approaching, GM announced an updated EPA estimated range for the work truck variant today, giving Chevy’s electric truck 450 miles per charge.

If those numbers are accurate, the all-new Chevy Silverado EV WT (work truck) will debut with the highest estimated range in its class, not to mention nearing the best range for any electric vehicle. Here’s what GM had to say:

“Chevrolet has some electrifyingly good news to share today! The Silverado EV Work Truck’s EPA-estimated range is in: 450 miles on a full charge. With this official estimate, the Silverado EV WT is expected to offer over 100 miles more than its closest on-sale competitor.”

For those wondering, the long-range F-150 Lightning gets around 320 miles, and the Rivian R1T only gets a few more than that. If these numbers are accurate, Chevy’s new truck has a huge advantage over its competition, even if it’s arriving late.

However, it’s important to note that these numbers are for the Silverado EV WT, the “work truck” variant, which likely has stripped-down features and internals to keep it lighter and ready for construction sites.

During previous announcements back in 2022, Chevrolet claimed somewhere around 400 miles, which was already promising, but 450 is even better. Additionally, GM states that its Silverado EV WT would come in a more affordable variant with a smaller battery pack capable of 350 miles per charge “soon after launch.”

Chevy also confirmed the Silverado EV WT is on track for a spring release date, meaning anytime between now and the end of June. When it arrives, it’ll pack 510 horsepower, 615 lb-ft of torque, 8,000 lb. of towing capacity, and a 1,200 lb. payload rating. Plus, Chevy promised a Max Towing package that’ll more than double those numbers.

We doubt the Silverado EV WT will arrive at the $39,900 price tag mentioned last year, but we’ll know more soon enough.