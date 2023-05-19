Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser Profile USB Review: Solid Streaming Microphone With Hands-On Controls
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Streaming Sports Doesn’t Seem to Be Working

In games where milliseconds matter, buffering and lag is unacceptable.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 2 min read
YouTube TV app on a smart tv
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek

For the third week in a row, fans streaming sports through apps like Sling TV and YouTube TV have experienced a slew of frustrating issues. NBA playoff games last week were a bit of a hot mess, and sadly, this isn’t anything new. Streaming sports mostly works, but it’s not worth it during big games.

There’s nothing worse than streaming a huge NFL or NBA game only to have a friend text you and spoil a touchdown or clutch 3-pointer, one that you haven’t even seen yet. Unfortunately, that’s one of many problems facing streaming apps lately, as they’re often lagging behind, buffering, or freezing completely.

YouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options
RELATEDYouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options

For example, during the NBA Eastern Conference finals, YouTube TV kept freezing or buffering with the circle loading screen during critical game moments. Fans flocked to Twitter and Reddit to voice complaints or ask for refunds.

At one point, a fan said, “Here we go again,” regarding problems with the feed. Eventually, YouTube TV responded and said it was working on a fix and certain ads were to blame. However, that’s just one of several issues fans are experiencing, including game streams ending early and users missing the end. Yikes!

And last week, Sling TV had similar issues during multiple games. It started with lag and buffering, but eventually, people couldn’t log in to even try and watch. I had a similar situation while trying to stream the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV and Sling aren’t the only ones, as we’ve seen similar complaints for FuboTV and others. I’m sure streaming live sports over the internet is no small task, but with prices constantly increasing, fans expect an enjoyable (or even watchable) experience.

All these streaming services tell us to cut the cord, ditch cable, and enjoy live TV streaming while saving money. The idea sounds wonderful, and often it works great, but I’m starting to think it’s just not worth it during the biggest games of the season.

a broken TV falling off the wall, showing the youtube tv logo
rawf8/shutterstock.com

Luckily, I haven’t had any lag, buffering, or freezing issues on YouTube TV while watching the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and my Vegas Golden Knights. That said, the picture quality struggles occasionally, and the audio feed is usually subpar, but at least I can watch the game.

Don’t get me wrong, old-school cable TV and satellite certainly had their share of issues at times, but that doesn’t make the situation any less irritating.

Combine lag, buffering, delays, and freezing with blackout restrictions or regional problems, and playoff games becoming exclusives where fans have to sign up for yet another subscription service, and things are getting messy. Either way, streaming services need to find a solution. All I know is YouTube TV has three months to figure things out before the NFL season kicks off now that it’s hosting the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »