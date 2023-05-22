Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

YouTube Music’s New Label Feature Should Be On Every Streaming Service

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom's Guide, and business.com.

@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
YouTube Music logo on a smart TV
Jordan Gloor / Review Geek

YouTube Music is testing a new feature that tells you if the song you’re listening to is a cover. Spotted by a Reddit user last week, the new label appeared on the track “Jesus He Knows Me by Ghost. The song was originally released in 1991 by Genesis.

an image taken by a Reddit user showing the "Cover" label on a song title
Zachman97123/Reddit

However, the new cover labeling system doesn’t seem to be rolled out widely yet. When we searched for various songs that are often covered (such as “Bad Medicine” by Bon Jovi, “Help” by The Beatles, and “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley), we couldn’t replicate the Reddit user’s experience.

Other publications, including Android Central and Android Police, were able to replicate the cover label with mixed success. Android Police could view cover labels for the song “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell. And Android Central could see the label on covers for the song “If Tomorrow Never Comes” by Garth Brooks. Review Geek was unable to replicate these findings either.

Should the test be successful and rolled out to all YouTube Music users, labeling cover songs would be a unique feature of YouTube Music. And it will go a long way to help people identify if a song is the one they want to listen to (or a cover) before they tap or click. It could also allow people to know that the music they love may have originated with another band and will enable them to discover the original artist.

If the test is successful and YouTube Music rolls it out to everyone, music streamers like Spotify and Apple Music should take note. Labeling covers seems like an obvious feature to have on music streaming platforms.

Sources: Android Central, Android Police

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »